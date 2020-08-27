NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Executive Appointments
Is your CEO smart or just lucky?
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 27 AUG 2020   12:45PM

New academic research says chief executives gain more power for strokes of luck, especially if the boards watching them have weak governance.

University of North Carolina academic Turk Al-Sabah probed the question in recently published his research titled CEO Power and Luck: Impact of Stock Markets on Building Powerful CEOs.

Al-Sabah said while economic theory predicts that boards filter out luck (defined by him as exogenous shocks to performance, such as market-wide conditions that are outside of the chief executive's control) from performance, the reality is far from the theory.

The academic says, chief executives are rewarded for market luck but not penalised as heavily for bad luck.

Sponsored by Insight Investment
Towards a perfect currency solution

"In the baseline specification, a one standard deviation increase in firm performance due to luck leads to a 3% increase in CEO-power relative to the median," Al-Sabah said in a preliminary draft of the report published on August 21.

The findings are primarily driven by companies that have weaker governance and institutional ownership.

Sponsored Video
Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

"We also find some evidence suggesting that CEOs who are managing those firms are rewarded power for luck, but are not punished equally for bad luck," he writes.

The academic goes on to argue that the above may suggest that departing chief executives may try to time their entrenchments to a period where the markets as well as the firm have performed well.

Read more: chief executive
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
State Street appoints international chief executive
Investment manager appoints chief executive
Equip confirms merger, names CEO and directors
ASX creates more opportunities for investors
Aberdeen set to buy UK fund manager SWIP
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital's door keeps revolving
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   12:45PM
AMP Capital has announced the departure of two key staff from New Zealand including managing director and chief economist Bevan Graham and head of clients Greg McMaster.
Evans Dixon reports $30.5m loss
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:36PM
The firm posted a statutory loss of $30.5 million for a year that included job cuts, leadership changes and troubles with its American real estate fund.
Advice disciplinary body delayed
KARREN VERGARA  |   12:33PM
Financial advisers will have to wait until June 2021 for the long-awaited disciplinary body that is purported to professionalise the industry.
APRA expands super data collection
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:32AM
APRA has released the final consultation package for Phase 1 of its project to expand the breadth, depth and consistency of its superannuation data collection.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Talal Yassine
FOUNDER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
CRESCENT WEALTH
As the oldest of eight children, Crescent Wealth managing director Talal Yassine was firmly on the path to leadership from a young age. And for him, that path is paved green. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something DZjnzQRB