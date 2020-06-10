NEWS
Investment
Is a market turning point around the corner?
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 JUN 2020   11:46AM

Antipodes Partners investment boss Jacob Mitchell believes less popular stocks might soon outperform the market's current winners.

Current market cap concentration, and market breadth in the S&P500 might signal a turning point for less popular, lower multiple market losers to begin outperform current winners, according to Antipodes Partners chief investment officer Jacob Mitchell.

Mitchell pointed out around 85% of the move in the index so far this year can be explained by just five stocks: Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft.

When paired with market breadth which he notes "has never been so narrow", Mitchell said this extreme market cap concentration has historically signaled the aforementioned turning point.

"Given the global pandemic that has been sending shock waves through economies in the past months, it's astounding to see that this US led market cap concentration has surpassed the previous historical highs seen during the dot-com bubble," Mitchell said.

"With acceleration in technological disruption and hits to business confidence, it's no surprise that today, lower multiple losers are characterised by the more economically sensitive or cyclical parts of the market."

Mitchell said investors may ask whether now is the right time to buy into the secular growth or defensive parts of the market, even with the long-term disruption continuing.

He said it could be argued that cyclicals have priced in the end of the industrial era, but added that outperformance from those stocks will require a change in the "current narrow narrative as economies cyclically recover and stimulus switches from income protection to investment".

"Given the extreme level of multiple dispersion, tomorrow's market leaders are most likely to be misunderstood cyclicals," Mitchell said.

"Don't just buy a cyclical because it's on a low multiple. Within this broad group, look for great businesses, attractively priced with embedded growth opportunities that the market is currently overlooking."

