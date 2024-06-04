Ironbark partners with HarbourVest to launch fund

Ironbark Asset Management and global private markets firm HarbourVest Partners have joined in a strategic partnership with the launch of the Ironbark HarbourVest HGPS - Diversified Private Equity Fund.

The fund is an open-ended Australian managed investment scheme, that expands access to global private equity for institutional high-net worth (HNW) and wholesale investors in Australia and New Zealand through a single, compounding investment managed by HarbourVest Partners.

"We are delighted to form this partnership with such a seasoned private equity manager, as we continue to leverage our expertise building bespoke investment solutions to offer more investors access to institutional grade private asset exposure," Ironbark chief executive of investment solutions Alex Donald told Financial Standard.

"We recognise the growing appetite for alternative solutions among small institutional, HNW and private wealth clients and understand gaining access to pure play private equity has been a challenge for these investors in Australia.

"Excitingly, through our partnership with HarbourVest, the newly launched Ironbark HarbourVest HGPS - Diversified Private Equity Fund can solve this challenge."

Donald said the fund offers investors immediate private equity exposure diversified by stage, strategy, geography and vintage - mitigating a potential J-curve effect on return outcomes with the added benefit of being an open-ended capability.

In a rapidly changing private markets landscape, Donald said, an increasing number of investors are considering alternatives to traditional closed-end funds.

The fund is expected to deliver attractive benefits to investors and addresses some of the limitations presented by closed-end funds.

It aims to provide ease of access to private equity, through lower entry minimums than may have been traditionally offered, the ability to gain immediate exposure to private equity with no ramp-up period, and without the administrative burden of managing capital calls.

The fund will provide access to a pure play private equity strategy offering investors immediate access to HarbourVest's robust deal flow and deploying more than $15 billion a year across direct co-investments and secondaries.

"HarbourVest has a more than 35-year history in the Australian and New Zealand markets, and over $14 billion of AUM raised to date, primarily with institutional clients including superannuation funds, endowments, universities and insurance companies," HarbourVest managing director and head of Sydney office Warwick Mancini said.

"This growth has accelerated in recent years supported by an expanding Sydney-based team. We are excited to partner with a leading diversified funds manager in Ironbark, to further expand into the HNW space."

The fund has a target strategy exposure of 40-60% to secondaries, and 40-60% to direct co-investments.

"Private equity offers the opportunity to deliver attractive returns as it has historically outperformed public markets, which is particularly important at a time when HNW and institutional investors are looking for diversification, and liquidity, if their investment goals change," HarbourVest managing director and head of private client group in EMEA and APAC Simon Jennings said.

"This new partnership provides Australian investors this flexibility, and access to investment solutions previously only available to very large institutional investors."

A $1.2 billion anchor investment was made in January 2023 in the underlying fund, which provides stability to the new fund, allowing it to maintain a high-quality, diversified portfolio that provides early cash flow to deploy into best-in-class direct co-investment and secondary deals.