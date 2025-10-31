Newspaper icon
Investment

Ironbark partners to offer global quantitative equity capabilities

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  FRIDAY, 31 OCT 2025   12:16PM

Ironbark Asset Management is partnering with US-based Intech Investment Management to expand local institutional investors' access to Intech's proprietary research capabilities.

Intech brings nearly four decades of global quantitative equity research in Stochastic Portfolio Theory for pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, and more, the firm said.

Unlike conventional stock-picking or factor investing, Intech's portfolios are systematically designed and rebalanced based on observed market dispersion patterns while maintaining benchmark awareness, it explained.

Currently, Australia represents one of Intech's most important markets, accounting for US$5.1 billion in assets under management (AUM) of its global AUM of US$15 billion as at September 30.

It also has a dedicated Australian leadership presence, led by Adrian Banner, head of Australia and portfolio manager at Intech.

"Australia has always felt like home to me - it's where I began my journey in mathematics and finance. It's also one of Intech's most important markets, with over one-third of our global assets managed on behalf of superannuation funds and other institutions across the country," Banner said.

"Partnering with Ironbark allows us to build on our foundation and support a broader set of Australian investors, and I'm excited to see our approach made more widely available through the partnership."

Ironbark chief executive, investment solutions Alex Donald agreed, stating that institutional investors are demanding better leveraged capabilities.

"Institutional investors are increasingly seeking robust capabilities that complement their existing mandates, prioritise transparency, and enhance portfolio resilience by providing a potentially uncorrelated source of alpha," Donald said.

"Intech's disciplined dual-engine investment approach seeks to provide these benefits to investors, and we are delighted to be expanding our range of institutional capabilities through this partnership."

Meanwhile, Intech chief investment officer Ryan Stever added: "Intech's process harnesses two independent sources of return - fundamentals and volatility - in a way that complements existing strategies and aims to provide resilience across market regimes."

"At a time when equity markets are both highly concentrated and highly dispersed, we believe this dual-engine approach seeks to provide diversification benefits and complementary sources of return that may enhance long-term portfolio resilience."

