Iress to take admin reigns at ESSSuper

After more than two years in the making, ESSSuper will officially cease as its own administrator in March 2022 and hand the function over to Iress.

ESSSuper and Iress have been working together since late 2019 on Project Voyager, a strategic initiative undertaken to prepare the super fund for outsourcing of its administration.

The decision to outsource the transactional elements of administration was made for several reasons, the fund told Financial Standard.

"It enables ESSSuper to focus on our number one priority - our members. By outsourcing administration, we have more capacity to invest in building our relationship with members, providing exceptional front-line support and delivering optimal superannuation outcomes," the fund said.

Other benefits of the move to members include flexibility, increased transaction speed and security.

"It also reduces manual processing and the associated risk of error. Essentially, it enables ESSSuper to provide a service offering that is in line with contemporary member expectations," ESSSuper said.

On the topic of cost, a spokesperson for ESSSuper said: "We certainly intend to reduce admin fees after we land Voyager, but our immediate priority will be reinvesting in the member experience to ensure that the value of the transition is fully achieved."