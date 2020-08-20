NEWS
Technology
Iress posts mixed half year results
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 20 AUG 2020   11:54AM

The financial services software provider reported a 14% decrease in net profit after tax at $26.3 million from the previous corresponding period.

Iress noted the decrease in NPAT was due to the impact of operating losses in acquired businesses and the increase in annual leave expenses.

However, the company noted a 12% increase in revenue on the previous corresponding period as a result of its acquisition of QuantHouse and O&M Systems.

The advice segment grew 14% on the previous corresponding period and reflected the growth in independent licensees and the demand in response to advice, compliance and data needs.

Iress reported 400 advice practices migrated to its advice software offering Xplan in 2020.

In addition, the company saw a strong demand for its superannuation gateway software SuperConnector with 20% growth and a further 10 integrations between Xplan and third parties.

The software enables messaging such as payments and rollovers between employers, super funds and the Australian Taxation Office.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said Iress' primary focus during the pandemic was to ensure the health and wellbeing of its staff and continuing services to clients.

"Our technology and systems have meant all services have continued and been accessible to clients working remotely," he said.

"Our software and services have proven to be reliable and resilient during COVID-19. Demand has remained strong with increased interest in our digital offering."

Iress noted that the pandemic has not impacted the majority of its client implementation projects and tender processes.

In light of this, the company will pay an interim dividend of 16 cents per share.

The company completed a $150 million institutional raise and its share purchase plan was oversubscribed for a total of $25 million to assist in its acquisition of OneVue. Iress expects the acquisition to be finalised in October.

Latest News
