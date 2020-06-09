NEWS
Investment
Iress opens retail capital raise
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 9 JUN 2020   12:10PM

Financial services software company Iress has opened up a capital raise for eligible shareholders, as it moves to raise a further $20 million to help partly fund its proposed acquisition of OneVue.

It comes following the completion of the company's $150 million institutional raise, and gives Iress shareholders the opportunity to purchase up to $30,000 in shares free of brokerage charges and transactional fees.

The proceeds of the raise, as well as the institutional placement, will be used to strengthen Iress' balance sheet, it said, helping to provide flexibility to respond to opportunities in the current environment.

It would also help partly fund the acquisition of OneVue, Iress said.

Iress hopes to raise $20 million from the share purchase plan, however, depending on the level of demand for the raise, the firm said it has the option to either scale back or raise an amount higher than the $20 million target.

Last week, Iress made a surprising offer to acquire OneVue at 40 cents per share, valuing the firm at $107 million.

The firm's board unanimously recommended the offer, which was priced at a 67% premium to the OneVue's closing price on May 28 and a 19% premium to its 12 month VWAP.

At the time, Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said the acquisition would help generate greater efficiency and productivity for Australia's advice industry.

"With structural shifts and changing market dynamics, our strategy is to continue to generate long-term growth opportunities, leveraging technology and automation, while helping clients achieve efficiency, compliance and growth," he said.

"The combination of OneVue's strength and position in administration of managed funds, superannuation, and investments, with Iress' strength in software and data will drive innovation through technology.

"This includes the development of software and services that brings advice and investments closer together, resulting in greater efficiency and productivity for professional advisers and businesses in Australia."

