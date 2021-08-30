NEWS
Technology

Iress integrates DDO with Xplan

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 30 AUG 2021   12:24PM

Iress' design and distribution obligation (DDO) solution will be integrated with Xplan allowing financial advisers who use the software to access Target Market Determinations (TMDs) throughout the entire advice process.

Iress' DDO solution has three key features: TMD storage, a messaging solution to facilitate distributor and issuer contact and information for licensees and advisers by providing TMDs to them and their clients.

Further to this, the financial services software company announced it is integrating Objective Corporation with its blockchain technology, allowing product issuers to publish TMDs created through Objective's Keystone software directly into the blockchain.

"Today's announcement means that the TMDs of product issuers on the Iress solution will be seamlessly connected into the advice process of the thousands of financial advisers and licensees using Xplan," Iress chief commercial officer Michael Blomfield said.

"For product issuers, this increased connectivity will mean they can be more accessible to advisers and licensees and easier to interact with. At the same time, it will improve advisers' efficiency and reduce risk for licensees that the DDO legislation may not be complied with."

ASIC's RG 274 Product design and distribution obligations aims to help consumers obtain appropriate financial products by requiring issuers and distributors to have a "consumer-centric approach" to the design and distribution of products.

Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

Product issuers must design financial products in a targeted manner and financial products must be designed according to the objectives, financial situation and needs of the consumers.

"As we approach the commencement of the DDO legislation on October 5, the connectivity, security and efficiency that Iress' solution provides will enable each player in the financial services industry to meet their compliance obligations in a cost effective way and move forward confidently with the important work of serving their customers," Blomfield said.

Aberdeen Standard Investments, Fidelity International, GSFM, Pengana Capital Group, Schroders and Yarra Capital Management have signed up to Iress' DDO solution.

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
