Iress hunts for new chief, takeover talks progress

Iress is ramping up its succession plans to replace managing director and chief executive Marcus Price while in the thick of takeover talks with Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

Iress provided an update on Price's future with the company this morning, saying it has been "in discussions with the Iress board with regard to an orderly chief executive transition at an appropriate time."

A search firm has been hired, which has "assisted the company over the last few months in reviewing potential succession options for the CEO role in order to inform the timing of any CEO succession," Iress said.

Last week, Iress made the role of deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell redundant nearly one year after he was promoted to the position.

As deputy chief executive, Mitchell assumed additional operational responsibilities, including for Iress' superannuation business, alongside his existing portfolios of APAC wealth and UK wealth and sourcing.

The company also announced Price was to focus on strategic growth opportunities as Mitchell moved up the ranks. At the same time, Jason Hoang, the co-founder of Xplan, exited the firm.

The leadership update comes as Blackstone and Thoma Bravo express interest in acquiring Iress. The company recently confirmed media speculation surrounding this.

Iress said it remains "open to further engagement" with its potential acquirers, which are still at their early stages.

Iress added that its board "is fully committed to acting in the best interests of, and maximising value for, Iress shareholders, including in relation to potential acquisition interest in the company".

"Noting the early stages of all discussions and interest, there can be no certainty of any proposal or offer being presented to the company or that any offer, if received, will lead to a binding transaction," Iress said.