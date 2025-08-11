Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Sign up FS Industry Moves

Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 11 AUG 2025   12:40PM

Iress has made the role of deputy chief executive redundant as it confirms it is in takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

The ASX-listed company this morning announced that deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell will exit the business following a leadership restructure that determined his role "is no longer required."

Mitchell was promoted to deputy chief executive last October, having served as group executive for APAC and the UK.

He joined Iress in 2023, hailing from super fund administration platform Recreo and before that was the chief executive of Mine Super for five years.

Iress managing director and chief executive Marcus Price said: "On behalf of the Iress board and management team I'd like to thank Harry for his outstanding contribution to Iress over the past two years, where he oversaw the turnaround of our UK business, a reset in APAC Wealth and led the divestment of Iress' Superannuation business. We wish Harry all the best for the future."

Separately, Iress has addressed media speculation that it is a takeover target of Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

Iress confirmed that it has considered an offer by Blackstone of $10.50 cash per share - but this has now been withdrawn.

"Iress is currently in the early stages of engagement with Blackstone and Thoma Bravo in order to ascertain whether an offer can be made which can be recommended by the Iress board. There can be no certainty that any proposal or offer will be forthcoming from either party, or that any offer, if received, will lead to a binding transaction," the company said.

Rumours that Thoma Bravo was circling Iress came last year in an article that saw its share price jump by 15%.

The latest half-year financial results show the group delivered statutory NPAT of $17.3 million and revenue of $299.5 million, which was 3% lower year on year.

"The successful completion of our transformation program has allowed us to reset and refocus the business, positioning us for long-term value creation. We have further strengthened our balance sheet following the sale of our Superannuation business, and the planned divestment of QuantHouse remains on track for completion in the second half," Price said.

Iress completed the sale of its superannuation business to Apex Group in June.

Apex Group purchased the super business for $40 million cash and additional payments of up to $20 million over 12 months subject to agreed revenue milestones.

Read more: IressBlackstoneThoma BravoSuperannuationApex GroupHarry MitchellAPAC WealthMarcus PriceMine SuperRecreo
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Local assets help deliver 12% for ART
Super on paid parental leave to reduce gender gap: ASFA
Average super balance grows to $172k: ATO
Pension leaders urge US 401(k) plans to embrace private markets
Small industry super funds beat giants on trust, service, value
Pacific workers face barriers to claiming super: University
IFM Investors chief of staff exits
ASIC reads the riot act to the super industry: Longo
State Street's plan for power, product, partnerships
Iress' superannuation consulting business changes hands

Editor's Choice

CFS prices advice practice valuation gap at $1.1m

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advice businesses have an estimated $1.1 million valuation gap, a new survey from Colonial First State (CFS) shows, as most advisers are not prepared for the planned and unplanned sale of their practices.

Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed

KARREN VERGARA
Iress has made the role of deputy chief executive redundant as it confirms it is in takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

New Challenger IM notes seek to raise $350m

KARREN VERGARA
Challenger Investment Management will launch a floating rate note on the ASX in a bid to raise $350 million that will be invested in private credit strategies.

Superannuation fraudster sentenced to prison

ELIZA BAVIN
A former property developer was sentenced to eight years' imprisonment after using others' superannuation savings for his own benefit.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
1-15

FAAA Congress early bird tickets now on sale. 

SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
30

Retirement Income Forum 

DEC
4

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Simon Glazier

Simon Glazier

MANAGING DIRECTOR, AUSTRALIA
FIDELITY INTERNATIONAL LIMITED
Second time was the charm for Simon Glazier in his bid for the managing director role at Fidelity International's Australian outfit. Now in the top job, he isn't banking on the investment giant's past glories to keep it firing. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media