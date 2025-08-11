Iress deputy chief made redundant, takeover talks confirmed

Iress has made the role of deputy chief executive redundant as it confirms it is in takeover talks with private equity firms Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

The ASX-listed company this morning announced that deputy chief executive Harry Mitchell will exit the business following a leadership restructure that determined his role "is no longer required."

Mitchell was promoted to deputy chief executive last October, having served as group executive for APAC and the UK.

He joined Iress in 2023, hailing from super fund administration platform Recreo and before that was the chief executive of Mine Super for five years.

Iress managing director and chief executive Marcus Price said: "On behalf of the Iress board and management team I'd like to thank Harry for his outstanding contribution to Iress over the past two years, where he oversaw the turnaround of our UK business, a reset in APAC Wealth and led the divestment of Iress' Superannuation business. We wish Harry all the best for the future."

Separately, Iress has addressed media speculation that it is a takeover target of Blackstone and Thoma Bravo.

Iress confirmed that it has considered an offer by Blackstone of $10.50 cash per share - but this has now been withdrawn.

"Iress is currently in the early stages of engagement with Blackstone and Thoma Bravo in order to ascertain whether an offer can be made which can be recommended by the Iress board. There can be no certainty that any proposal or offer will be forthcoming from either party, or that any offer, if received, will lead to a binding transaction," the company said.

Rumours that Thoma Bravo was circling Iress came last year in an article that saw its share price jump by 15%.

The latest half-year financial results show the group delivered statutory NPAT of $17.3 million and revenue of $299.5 million, which was 3% lower year on year.

"The successful completion of our transformation program has allowed us to reset and refocus the business, positioning us for long-term value creation. We have further strengthened our balance sheet following the sale of our Superannuation business, and the planned divestment of QuantHouse remains on track for completion in the second half," Price said.

Iress completed the sale of its superannuation business to Apex Group in June.

Apex Group purchased the super business for $40 million cash and additional payments of up to $20 million over 12 months subject to agreed revenue milestones.