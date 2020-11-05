NEWS
Technology
Iress delivers on advice, super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 5 NOV 2020   11:25AM

Iress has delivered a strong revenue performance in the third quarter in Australia driven by financial advice and super which was up 12%, and secured several new mandates in the process.

Iress said the Q3 result is consistent with the prior corresponding period, with overall revenue up 3%. Its revenue growth in the Asia Pacific region was up 8% year on year reflecting demand for Xplan and super solutions, it said.

The Australian advice business delivered over 500 client conversations in the year to date.

Deployment of Iress' super admin solutions to ESS Super and Guild Super are also progressing well and on track for delivery in the first half of 2021. Iress said it is also on track to deliver private wealth software to JB Were.

"We have delivered over 500 client conversions to Xplan this year and two mortgage clients went live in August. The projects to deploy our super administration technology and service are progressing well," Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said.

Iress chief executive Andrew Walsh said Iress delivered a consistent performance in Q3 and the strength of its recurring revenue model has been clearly demonstrated.

"I am proud of the way the team has continued to perform, while mostly working from home.  Although there are high levels of uncertainty around COVID-19 transmissions and government restrictions, we are continuing to prioritise the health and wellbeing of our people and delivering service continuity and major projects for clients," he said.

Despite some impact from the pandemic, Walsh said he expects increased revenue and improved profitability in the fourth quarter. This is largely the result of opportunities in the UK and also structural tailwinds that are driving the need for greater technological capability.

"In addition to the high level of recurring revenue, a number of major client projects are underway and we will benefit from additional cost savings," he said.

"We have also made good progress in expanding our growth opportunities.  The OneVue acquisition is due to complete on November 6."

