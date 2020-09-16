NEWS
Technology
Iress appointed mandate
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 16 SEP 2020   11:57AM

Managed fund provider Lincoln Indicators has appointed financial software company Iress to provide technical infrastructure to support its expansion into international funds.

Lincoln Indicators expanded its offering and launched a US growth fund in July and sought an end-to-end trading solution for managing international orders and executions.

The managed fund provider chose Iress' Execution Management System and Iress' Order System as it is fully integrated with Iress market data including live US market pricing and allows Lincoln to be connected to several international trading parties.

Lincoln Indicators chief investment officer Tim Lincoln said the firm saw a significant opportunity to adapt quantitative models for the US market but needed the process to be as simple as managing Australian funds.

"We have had a great experience working with Iress to get the right software and systems in place to make this a success. The level of support has been incredible, involving a number of late nights and early mornings to sync with the US trading day. It couldn't have been easier," he said.

Iress' managing director of financial markets for Australia and New Zealand Kirsty Gross said: "The ability to retain the trusted Iress market data and trading ecosystem, while expanding into US trading, provides Lincoln with a distinct competitive advantage in maintaining quality and simplicity across all aspects of the investment management process."

Read more: IressLincoln IndicatorsKirsty GrossTim Lincoln
