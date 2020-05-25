IOOF settles class action

IOOF has settled one of the class actions brought against it on the back of the Royal Commission.

The wealth group announced to the ASX this morning it has settled in the class action brought by Quinn Emanuel Urqhart & Sullivan in April 2019.

The class action alleged IOOF engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct, that executives knew of the risky conduct and that IOOF Investment Management and Questor Financial Services breached their duties as superannuation trustees.

The action was on behalf of shareholders who bought stock between 27 May 2015 and 6 December 2018 who saw the stock price fall by 35% when APRA launched legal proceedings against IOOF and five directors in December 2018.

The law firm further alleged IOOF's conduct breached continuous disclosure obligations under the Corporations Act and ASX listing rules.

At the time, IOOF said the action was "speculative and without foundation".

Now, IOOF has reached agreement with the law firm, plaintiff and Regency Group as the funder to discontinue the case with no order as to costs.

No payment is to be made by IOOF to either party, the group said.

"IOOF is very pleased with the outcome," IOOF said.

The open class action was originally announced in March 2019 with Quinn Emanuel partner Damien Scattini telling Financial Standard he was confident tens of thousands of shareholders would be represented (they could opt-out, if they chose) and that there would be major investors involved.

The law firm was set to take a 27.5% cut of the total settlement, according to guidance provided to shareholders at the time.