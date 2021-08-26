NEWS
Financial Planning

IOOF posts $143.5m loss for FY21

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  THURSDAY, 26 AUG 2021   12:33PM

IOOF reported an underlying net loss after tax of $143.5 million for FY21, as it cleans out legacy arrangements and integrates recent acquisitions.

Revenue for the year was $769.9 million (up 31%), of which $69.1 million came from MLC and $700.8 million from the wider IOOF business. This includes the first full 12 months of contribution from ANZ's Pensions and Investments business, and a month of MLC.

Underlying NPAT was $147.8 million (up 19%). Reported net loss after tax of $143.5 million was driven by previously reported non-cash impairment of $200 million, and integration expenses of the acquisitions. Gross margin slid 3bps to 37 bps as IOOF continued to turn off legacy structures like grandfathered commissions.

During the year IOOF's controlled its expenses, which were down 37% to $526.5 million.

Its advice unit ended FY21 with 1975 advisers and a $37.8 million reduction in gross margin, which the company attributed to the removal of grandfathered commissions ($6.7 million) and decline in legacy open architecture agreements ($23 million).

Earlier in the year, IOOF company announced plans to shed about 140 self-employed advisers, as it tightened governance (termed Advice 2.0), while it remediated advice clients.

In today's results, IOOF said it expects to hit break-even run-rate by FY22 end for ANZ AL (current underlying NPAT of $19.2 million) and by end of FY24 for MLC Advice (UNPAT of $71.9 million).

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the company will not chase scale necessarily, despite recent acquisitions, to grow adviser numbers.

"...We see [with] growth in number of clients we serve, the growth in the number of advisers is very important but we are not aiming for a sort of target number primarily because we are already at scale," Mota said.

IOOF expects advice remediation to be "largely completed" by FY22, after accelerating to December this year. Its provision for advice remediation is $377.2 million at June 2021.

"...Potentially, there might be some remaining to the very end there [that might go in July 2022], but we think that we will be largely complete," he said of the advice remediation.

