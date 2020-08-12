IOOF, LUCRF Super on ERS workload

IOOF and LUCRF Super have revealed that the government's early release of super program was one of the most challenging elements of the COVID-19 pandemic to adapt to.

IOOF head of fund statutory reporting Paul Tsironis said that ERS resulted in a huge increase in workload.

Speaking to Clear Path Analysis chief executive Noel Hillmann for The new operating environment: People, processes and technology roundtable, Tsironis explained how the $10,000 ERS transactions impacted his work.

"These early payments brought a considerable volume of transactions to our organisation in the volatile period of April and May and this is still continuing," he said.

"Overall, the transactions and volume of enquiries has increased considerably. There has been substantial volatility in investments, and we are repositioning our shareholder capital to accommodate the volatility.

"The whole organisation is committed to keeping our capital requirements well above excess to ensure that our members are secure."

LUCRF Super chief risk officer and company secretary Alison Anthony also provided some insight into how the $6.5 billion industry fund handled this tumultuous period.

"In terms of market volatility, this has certainly significantly increased our call volumes which doubled, tripled and then quadrupled," she said.

"We deployed staff from other parts of the business to help with this. This was particularly impacted by the market volatility with respect to investment switches, but also the more recently enacted legislations regarding early release benefit payments. We kind of got a double whammy there."

Trsironis added that there had been an uptick in requests for data from the regulator during the period.

"In terms of the quality and timeliness of the data that we are reporting on, we are seeing a lot more regulator influence and request for data. They have requested product and option level information, so that the government can determine certain outcomes for the economy," he said.

"We are seeing quite a lot of these requests coming in and must answer them at a very granular level in terms of the investments. Sometimes this information is not available at the push of a button, so we need to get specialists in our company involved in these requests.

And Tsironis said that IOOF staff have well and truly embraced working from home.

"I am not too keen on staying home full-time myself but a recent poll in our organisation highlighted the fact that 82% wanted to continue working from home," he said.