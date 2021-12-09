NEWS
Financial Planning

IOOF completes platform overhaul

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 9 DEC 2021   12:36PM

The integration of IOOF's legacy superannuation and investments platform has now finalised.

Proprietary platform Evolve currently houses more than 55,000 clients and $17.5 billion in funds under management.

In total, Evolve has about 275,000 adviser and client users with $41 billion in funds under administration.

The migration promises new features such as better online advice-fee renewals, company account structures for IDPS accounts, an adviser activity dashboard, at-limit trades, and the use of DocuSign for non-binding and binding non-lapsing beneficiary nominations.

"Listening to advisers, understanding their needs and the needs of their clients remains integral to Evolve continuing to reduce complexity, create efficiencies and deliver a high-quality user experience," chief distribution officer Mark Oliver said.

"The latest Evolve21 migration will see the transitioned clients gain access to improved features, while 61% of clients transitioned in this migration will receive a reduction in their existing competitive fee arrangements."

Advisers can transition their accounts on Evolve by accessing IOOF Essential, for those with simple investment needs, and eXpand wrap products, for clients with complex investments.

IOOF is currently working on consolidating the technology and products that came with the acquisition of MLC and ANZ's pension and investments businesses.

