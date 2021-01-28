NEWS
Financial Planning
Sponsored by
IOOF buffeted by advice restructure
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 JAN 2021   11:40AM

IOOF has seen over $1 billion in outflows from its advice business in the second quarter due to its business transformation program known as Advice 2.0.

The company's funds under management saw losses of $400 million in the quarter to 31 December 2020.

IOOF said the result actually reflects a strong quarter with an uplift of $12.7 billion due to market movements, but largely offset by one-off negative impacts.

These include an $8.1 billion loss from the termination of its external platform relationship with BT, $1.5 billion from the liquidation of IOOF's cash management fund and a $400 million one-off transfer from the cash management trust.

The financial advice business saw outflows of $1.3 billion with IOOF saying it was because of the advice business transformation as well as the termination of the BT relationship.

IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said the company is making good progress towards the overall transformation of the business.

"We are transforming the advice business through out Advice 2.0 strategy and progressing our platform simplification strategy, while supporting IOOF's open architecture approach and enabling choice for our clients," Mota said.

"This quarter has seen ongoing impacts of ERS, especially the final opportunity for early access. As well, we have experienced the ongoing impacts of COVID, including client concern and uncertainty around ongoing and potential economic impacts."

Mota said the company has been focusing on ensuring clients have been receiving the help they need during times of uncertainty.

"We have continued to meet key milestones in the execution of our transformation program including Advice 2.0 and Evolve," Mota said.

"We are progressing well and meeting targets to enable the completion of the proposed MLC acquisition before 30 June 2021."

So far, Mota said Advice 2.0 has seen practices with $363 million in funds under advice (FUA) become self-licensed while still using IOOF Group services, and 22 advisers with $869 million in FUA transition to other licences.

