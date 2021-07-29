IOOF advice outflows soar

The wealth manager recorded significant outflows in its financial advice business as advisers departed following its transformation strategy.

Financial advice recorded $2.2 billion in outflows from 33 advisers departing from IOOF's self-employed advice business. However, the group said this was expected under its Advice 2.0 strategy.

The outflows were partially offset by $0.4 billion of flows from new self-employed advisers joining the licensees as well as organic inflows.

It follows the acquisition of MLC which, on 1 June 2021, saw 406 MLC advisers join with IOOF advice licensees. At the end of June, IOOF maintained active advice services relationships with almost 2000 financial advisers with $2.2 billion in funds under advice.

"The successful completion of the MLC acquisition has transformed our business in terms of size, scale and reach," IOOF chief executive Renato Mota said.

Portfolio and estate administration recorded $606 million net inflows to $48.4 billion and investment management saw net inflows of $90 million to $23.5 billion.

Elsewhere, pensions and investments saw $895 million in net outflows which IOOF said is broadly consistent with the outflow profile in previous quarters.

"The 'new IOOF' has over $200 billion of funds under administration across its platforms, in excess of $200 billion of investment funds across its multi-manager and direct investment portfolios, and relationships with more than 9000 financial advisers, supporting more than two million Australians with their retirement and investment decisions," Mota said.

"This gives us a strong platform for future growth, including the enhanced ability to attract new FUMA though our extended scale and reach."

IOOF expects a one-off non-cash impairment charge of $200 million, subject to final audit, for the full year ended 30 June 2021 relating to goodwill associated with Shadforth, DKN Financial Group and Bridges and reflects the termination of the platform relationship with BT Portfolio Services.