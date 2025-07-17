Investors 'ignoring' volatility: Schroders

The Schroders 2025 mid-year investment outlook has said investors are suffering from "volatility fatigue" as they are increasingly ignoring the ongoing geopolitical risk, economic volatility, and policy uncertainty.

Schroders said instead, investors are choosing to look to fundamentals in an environment where stretched valuations, policy divergence and asset price inflation dominate the narrative.

Schroders head of multi-asset and fixed income Sebastian Mullins said despite ongoing volatility, global markets have shown remarkable resilience.

Mullins said the current rally has occurred largely without excess sentiment or broad participation, pointing instead to a defensive reweighting toward neutral positioning.

"Markets are no longer reacting sharply to geopolitical developments, they're fatigued," Mullins said.

"This leaves us uncomfortably neutral across all asset classes, as valuations remained stretched and expected returns remain muted. But the cycle remains intact, albeit uncomfortably slowing."

In Australia, the macro backdrop remains stable and supportive in the short term, the Schroders outlook found.

Inflation is moderating towards the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target, and growth remains resilient, however the upcoming August reporting season is anticipated to provide further insights into corporate performance and expectations for the year ahead.

"Australia, like much of the developed world, is grappling with stagnating productivity growth and GDP per capita," Schroders head of Australian equities Martin Conlon said.

"Fiscal imbalances are obvious, with governments showing little intention of aligning spending with tax revenues. While equity markets benefit from their relative size and liquidity, bond markets become volatile. We've seen the gap between earnings yields and bond yields reach concerning levels - this reflects a market environment where asset prices are increasingly detached from economic reality."

Conlon said asset prices continue to outpace wage growth, leading to increased wealth for asset owners and a widening divide with the rest of the population.

"The Australian economy is heavily leveraged, with property prices now four times the country's GDP, raising concerns about affordability, resource misallocation, and long-term growth prospects," he said.

"Lower interest rates are unlikely to stimulate productive investment, given capacity constraints in sectors like housing and infrastructure, and instead risk fuelling further asset price inflation."

Conlon said Australian investors are still facing a challenging environment where valuation discipline and a focus on fundamentals are increasingly difficult to maintain, especially amid regulatory and market pressures.

"The Your Future, Your Super regime and the rise of passive investing have redefined 'risk' as simply not holding enough of the largest index constituents, such as CBA. This has meant CBA being bought at ever-higher valuations, regardless of its fundamental value, exposing investors to almost certain loss," he warned.

"This distortion is not limited to CBA. The market's obsession with businesses that employ minimal capital and promise rapid economic value creation, with little regard for business duration, is detached from economic reality and history. Companies have become skilled at offsetting current bad news with future optimism.

Conlon said the market's "fixation" on revenue growth and momentum has left opportunities in more "mundane" sectors like energy and materials, which are largely ignored.

"We see abundant opportunity in these less fashionable corners of the market," Conlon said.

"We remain committed to a disciplined, risk-adjusted approach to value creation, even as market forces and policy settings make this increasingly uncomfortable. We will continue to seek out opportunities where the crowd is not looking, and to resist the pressure to follow the herd into overvalued territory."

In terms of fixed income, Schroders said the outlook was positive for the remainder of 2025 with yield curves steepening globally, but particularly in the US.

Schroders head of fixed income Kellie Wood said the Australian fixed income market has benefited from a stable macro environment.

"Execution risk for new issuance remains very low, and the market is still catching up to Euro and US credit spreads," Wood said.

"The July interest rate hold, subdued growth, and softening inflation underpin a positive outlook for fixed income performance through year end."