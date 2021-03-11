Investor population rises for global equities

Young Australians have flocked to trade listed investments for the first time, having set their sights on global equities, new research shows.

Investment Trends 2020 2H Online Investing Report found that 435,000 Australians placed their first trade in the last 12 months, bringing the total population of active online investors to a record 1.25 million.

"Young Australians are increasingly embracing investing, with one in six first-time investors under the age of 25," said head of research at Investment Trends Irene Guiamatsia.

As a result, the demand for international shares rose substantially with the number of active international share traders in Australia doubling to nearly 110,000 throughout 2020.

"The spectacular recovery witnessed by US stocks in the second half of 2020 has captured the attention of a global audience, prompting many Australians to consider investing beyond local equities," Guiamatsia said.

The new investors were prompted by the market volatility in 2020 and the desire to learn a new skill while in lockdown.

In addition, investors are fuelled by the greater choice of lower-cost investment platforms. However, they are wanting more educational resources from their main platform to inform their investment decisions.

"Too many times we've heard stories of investors getting caught up in FOMO, making rash short-sighted investing decisions," Guiamatsia said.

"But our research highlights that investors are hungry for knowledge, resources and tools to help them build long-term wealth. Investment platforms that effectively support their clients on their investment journey will stand out."

This data is consistent with a survey undertaken by online trading platform eToro which found investors steering clear from traditional means of financial advice and seeking advice from social media, the news, and friends.

Furthermore, BetaShares revealed the ETF industry reached $95.2 billion in 2020, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020," BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said.