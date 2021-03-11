NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Investor population rises for global equities
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 11 MAR 2021   11:55AM

Young Australians have flocked to trade listed investments for the first time, having set their sights on global equities, new research shows.

Investment Trends 2020 2H Online Investing Report found that 435,000 Australians placed their first trade in the last 12 months, bringing the total population of active online investors to a record 1.25 million.

"Young Australians are increasingly embracing investing, with one in six first-time investors under the age of 25," said head of research at Investment Trends Irene Guiamatsia.

As a result, the demand for international shares rose substantially with the number of active international share traders in Australia doubling to nearly 110,000 throughout 2020.

"The spectacular recovery witnessed by US stocks in the second half of 2020 has captured the attention of a global audience, prompting many Australians to consider investing beyond local equities," Guiamatsia said.

The new investors were prompted by the market volatility in 2020 and the desire to learn a new skill while in lockdown.

In addition, investors are fuelled by the greater choice of lower-cost investment platforms. However, they are wanting more educational resources from their main platform to inform their investment decisions.

"Too many times we've heard stories of investors getting caught up in FOMO, making rash short-sighted investing decisions," Guiamatsia said.

"But our research highlights that investors are hungry for knowledge, resources and tools to help them build long-term wealth. Investment platforms that effectively support their clients on their investment journey will stand out."

This data is consistent with a survey undertaken by online trading platform eToro which found investors steering clear from traditional means of financial advice and seeking advice from social media, the news, and friends.

Furthermore, BetaShares revealed the ETF industry reached $95.2 billion in 2020, up from $62 billion at the start of the year.

"Our internal analysis also indicates that a higher proportion of these flows than ever came from direct individual investors, with hundreds and thousands of new, often young investors entering the sharemarket for the first time via ETFs in 2020," BetaShares head of strategy and marketing Ilan Israelstam said.

Read more: Investment TrendsIrene Guiamatsia
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
HUB24, Netwealth top platform rankings
HUB24 lifts inflows, profit flat
NEOS, ClearView lead satisfaction
Investment Trends hires head of strategy
Investment Trends names new head of research
Hume advocates for affordable advice
SelfWealth launches US trading
Praemium improves on-boarding
Off-platform assets consume advisers' time
Robo-advice a complement, not disruptor: Six Park
Editor's Choice
Frontier zeroes in on poor culture
KARREN VERGARA
Frontier Advisors is putting investment managers on notice, warning them to expect a tougher appraisal of how they manage cultural and governance issues.
Rest expands member engagement team
KARREN VERGARA
Rest has appointed two senior leads to drive digital engagement and member insights respectively.
GROW Super rebrands
KARREN VERGARA
GROW Super has rebranded to GROW Inc in a bid to diversify away from its superannuation offering.
Remediation services profiting from Royal Commission failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Services are popping up to assist consumers in getting refunds for fee for no service financial advice, junk insurance and other misconduct exposed by the Royal Commission - but they are doing it for a fee.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Judith Beck
Author
Admin Special Accounts
Phil Anderson
General Manager Policy & Professionalism
Association of Financial Advisers
Swen Werner
Managing Director
State Street Global Markets
Marko Milek
Head of Data and Analytics APAC, Managing Director, State Street Alpha, Singapore
State Street Global Markets
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
23
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  With Bitcoin jumping to new highs, do you think fund managers and superannuation funds should be allocating to digital currencies?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Mandy Mannix
GENERAL MANAGER, ASSET MANAGEMENT DISTRIBUTION
MLC ASSET MANAGEMENT
With enough hard work and determination, and a dash of help from those around you, you can achieve anything. It's what we all learn in our younger years but is personified in MLC general manager, asset management distribution, Mandy Mannix. Eliza Bavin writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something rzOq8wcT