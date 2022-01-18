Investment strategy lead joins Firetrail fund

Firetrail Investments has appointed Anthony Doyle as head of investment strategy for a recently launched fund.

The Firetrail S3 Global Opportunities Fund was launched in November 2021 and invests in both developed and emerging markets. Doyle is set to join the fund in the coming weeks, having has just wrapped up as cross-asset investment specialist at Fidelity.

As a senior member of the Firetrail investment team, Doyle will work alongside Patrick Hodgens, James Miller, and Justin Gray. Doyle previously worked with Hodgens and the team at Macquarie Group where he served as an economist.

Commenting on his new role, Doyle said: "I'm very excited to work with Patrick and the team again. Firetrail's mission of delivering outstanding performance to clients is one that I have a strong affinity with."

"Australians are increasingly declaring the importance of sustainability in how they select their investments. The Firetrail S3 Global Opportunities Fund provides investors with the opportunity to gain exposure to a concentrated portfolio of global companies that are focused on positive change.

"I believe that Firetrail's high conviction investment approach can deliver outperformance while also meeting the sustainable investment criteria that is important to global investors today."

Equally, Hodgens said the team is thrilled to have Doyle joining.

"I've personally known Anthony for nearly two decades having previously worked with him at Macquarie. He is deeply passionate about investing, global markets, and adding value for clients. All attributes we look for in our people at Firetrail."

"I think he will be an outstanding addition to our global investment team and look forward to working with him on achieving our mission of generating outstanding performance for our investors."

Doyle wrapped up his three-year stint with Fidelity last week.

Commenting on his departure, Fidelity Australia managing director Alva Devoy said: "In his role as global cross asset specialist, Anthony has made a significant contribution to Fidelity during his time with the firm and we'd like to take this opportunity to thank him for all his efforts and wish him every success for the future."