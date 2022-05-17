Newspaper icon
Investment

Investment Leadership Awards finalists revealed

BY STAFF WRITER  |  TUESDAY, 17 MAY 2022   12:41PM

The finalists for the annual Financial Standard Investment Leadership Awards have been determined, with investment strategies from the likes of Alphinity Investment Management, Hyperion Asset Management, Lincoln Indicators and Pendal Group getting a nod.

Now in their fifth year, the awards recognise outstanding investment nous across major asset classes. They are the product of comprehensive analysis of hundreds of investment managers and strategies, performed by Rainmaker Information.

The Investment Leadership Award finalists - and subsequent winners - are determined by a quantitative methodology that equally weights six-year performance factors with five key risk measures: the Sharpe ratio, Sortino ratio, Omega ratio, standard deviation of monthly returns, semi-standard deviation, and sum of negative returns.

The asset classes included are Australian equities, international equities, property, infrastructure, fixed interest, multi-asset, and ESG. The awards also recognise excellence across subsectors of some classes.

Last year's awards were dominated by Macquarie Investment Management which took home six awards, including Investment Manager of the Year for the third consecutive year. It is up for the same gong again this year, alongside nominations for Australian equities - active core, Australian equities - index/enhanced, infrastructure, fixed income - aggregate bonds, and multi-asset - capital stable.

The other nominees for Investment Manager of the Year in 2022 are Australian Ethical Investment, First Sentier, Pendal Group, UBS Asset Management and Vanguard Investments.

The full list of finalists in all 21 categories can be found here.

This year's awards will be presented in tandem with the Financial Standard MAX Awards at a ceremony at Doltone House, Hyde Park on June 9.

