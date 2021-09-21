NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 21 SEP 2021   11:23AM

Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

JANA, Frontier, Willis Towers Watson, bfinance, Barnett Waddingham, Cambridge LCP, Meketa, Hymans Robertson, Redington Associates, Cardano and Wilshire are the founding signatories of the Net Zero Investment Consultants Initiative (NZICI).

The signatories have made commitments, endorsed by the UN's Race to Zero campaign, towards the goal of global net zero emissions by 2050.

These include integrating advice on net zero alignment into all investment consulting services as soon as practically possible and within two years of making this commitment and work with asset owner clients to identify investment risks from climate change, highlight the importance of net zero alignment support our clients in developing policies.

Sponsored by iShares
Invest for the long term with iShares ESG ETFs.

Further to this, NZICI will be helping clients to prioritise real economy emissions reductions and assess and monitor asset managers on the integration of climate risks and opportunities in their investment decisions and stewardship.

The commitments apply to investment advisory service and business operations. For the consultants which offer discretionary asset management services, the commitments include a pledge to align with the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative within two years.

"While accomplishing net zero is daunting, it is critical, so we are determined to play our part in contributing to reducing real world emissions alongside like-minded investment consultants and asset owners," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn added: "We are proud to be involved with the NZICI and look forward to working with others in the investment community to work towards meeting our universal goal of a global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner."

Read more: NZICIFrontierJANANet Zero Investment Consultants InitiativeAndrew PolsonBarnett WaddinghamCardanoHymans RobertsonJim LambornRedington AssociatesWillis Towers WatsonWilshire
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Transition to renewables trumps divestment
YFYS test results not a fair representation: Frontier
QIC appoints chief investment officer
Communicate risk, defensiveness differently: Panel
APAC pension funds fastest growing: Study
Frontier hires former Perpetual head of infrastructure
Frontier welcomes family office specialist
Aon, Willis Towers Watson terminate merger
Frontier partners with due diligence platform
Funds will fail YFYS test multiple times: Parametric

Editor's Choice

New super fund prepares for launch

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:24PM
Tomorrow Super is readying itself for a $5 million pre-IPO funding round, with the promise of a financial adviser friendly superannuation solution.

Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:23AM
Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

Hume puts finfluencer followers on notice

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:31PM
Senator Jane Hume is warning consumers who fall victim to bad advice from finfluencers not to rely on the government for compensation.

BlackRock warns against reforms based on assumptions

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
In its submission to the inquiry into common ownership, BlackRock point out the theory behind the inquiry is "based on fundamental misconceptions", adding that any possible reforms based on ideas still under debate would be premature.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Infographic: Your FirstChoice for low-cost index investing

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Megan Beer

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
AMP LIFE LIMITED
In balancing facts and figures to make all-important decisions to lead Resolution Life and AMP Life, chief executive Megan Beer is guided by a force that is often overlooked - the human spirit. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
15% off in September only.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.