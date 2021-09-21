Investment consultants launch net zero scheme

Investment consultant firms from across the world with US$10 trillion in assets under advice have joined together to launch a global net zero initiative.

JANA, Frontier, Willis Towers Watson, bfinance, Barnett Waddingham, Cambridge LCP, Meketa, Hymans Robertson, Redington Associates, Cardano and Wilshire are the founding signatories of the Net Zero Investment Consultants Initiative (NZICI).

The signatories have made commitments, endorsed by the UN's Race to Zero campaign, towards the goal of global net zero emissions by 2050.

These include integrating advice on net zero alignment into all investment consulting services as soon as practically possible and within two years of making this commitment and work with asset owner clients to identify investment risks from climate change, highlight the importance of net zero alignment support our clients in developing policies.

Further to this, NZICI will be helping clients to prioritise real economy emissions reductions and assess and monitor asset managers on the integration of climate risks and opportunities in their investment decisions and stewardship.

The commitments apply to investment advisory service and business operations. For the consultants which offer discretionary asset management services, the commitments include a pledge to align with the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative within two years.

"While accomplishing net zero is daunting, it is critical, so we are determined to play our part in contributing to reducing real world emissions alongside like-minded investment consultants and asset owners," Frontier chief executive Andrew Polson said.

JANA chief executive Jim Lamborn added: "We are proud to be involved with the NZICI and look forward to working with others in the investment community to work towards meeting our universal goal of a global net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 or sooner."