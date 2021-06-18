Investa names chief executive

Investa Property Group has promoted its chief investment officer to lead the company following the resignation of Jonathan Callaghan.

Peter Menegazzo rejoined Investa in 2007 having worked for the firm from 2002 to 2004. He was previously the fund manager for the Investa Commercial Property Fund.

"Peter is a strategic leader with a proven track record, who has been a key executive within the Investa management team since 2012, spearheading many of Investa's business initiatives and achievements in recent years," Investa chair David Baffsky said.

"Peter is highly regarded in the industry, with extensive experience across a broad range of real estate business functions, including funds management, finance, transactions and business and investment strategy."

Menegazzo takes over from Callaghan who has stepped down after nearly 15 years with Investa, having first joined as general counsel in 2006.

"I would like to thank Jonathan for his significant leadership and contribution to this business over the last 14 years," Menegazzo said.

"Having worked alongside him over much of this period, he has been instrumental in transitioning this business through significant change and the achievement of many milestones. He leaves the business in a strong position for the future."

Menegazzo added that he is feeling extremely humbled to take on the role of chief executive.

"Investa has very talented people, a great culture and a first-class track record and I am fortunate to have these strong foundations to build from for our exciting future ahead. I look forward to working with the board and the broader Investa team to lead the business through the next chapter," he said.

In January, the Investa Commercial Property Fund entered a 50/50 joint venture with international financial services group Manulife to acquire an office building in Sydney from Macquarie for $800 million.