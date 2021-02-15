Invest Blue offers managed account solution

Cornerstone portfolios will be made available on BT Panorama for Invest Blue clients.

Invest Blue has partnered with BT, in conjunction with Ironbark and Russell Investment Management, to develop a managed account solution for the advice firm's client base.

The new suite of five managed portfolios, administered on BT Panorama, has been developed exclusively for Invest Blue's 4000 clients.

The separately managed accounts are issued by Ironbark as the responsible entity, with Russell Investment Management as investment manager.

BT head of distribution Chris Mather said: "With the Invest Blue investment committee, Russell Investments and Ironbark all working in sync on a contemporary platform, BT Panorama, we've been able to deliver a tailored solution for Invest Blue's advisers and clients."

"BT's focus on continually improving the digital features on the platform helps advice businesses realise the full extent of the benefits of managed accounts, in terms of efficiency and ease of use for their advisers and clients."

Mather added that BT has invested in its team's capability to support change and implementation as part of its commitment to advisers.

Invest Blue said its objective was to find a wealth management solution that provided excellent options and experience at a more competitive cost for their clients.

Invest Blue chief executive David Stephen endorsed BT's ongoing implementation of the managed account solution, highlighting how BT worked with the Invest Blue team to manage operational changes to embed the managed account solution across its advice practices.