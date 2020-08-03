NEWS
Investment
Invesco inks ESG plan
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 3 AUG 2020   12:09PM

Invesco is setting out its ESG framework in line with the Task Force on Climate-related Disclosures (TCFD) framework in its inaugural climate change report.

The US$1 trillion fund manager signed the Statement of Support for the TCFD in March 2019, aiming to leverage it for engagement activities and to implement its own climate change risk management and reporting process.

It intends to integrate ESG, particularly climate concerns, in all of its investment products and solutions by 2023.

Invesco's chief executive Martin Flanagan said its clients are increasingly placing climate issues at the centre of investment decisions.

Towards a perfect currency solution

"They want to invest in resilient and sustainable businesses. We need to be part of the solution, so we have made climate change a priority of our ESG investment activities and of our corporate responsibility," he said.

The report does not provide any tangible outcomes from its existing processes, instead it describes the approach to assessing and managing climate risks and opportunities across the investment process and business operations through four key long-term strategic objectives.

Eaton Vance on ESG relevance to successful credit investing

The objectives include seeking to achieve strong investment performance, being instrumental to client success, harnessing the power of Invesco's global platform and perpetuating a high-performance organisation.

Invesco commissioned Vivid Economics to conduct emissions intensity, temperature alignment and climate scenario analysis for a significant part of its listed equities and corporate fixed-income holdings.

The climate scenario analysis relies on the hypothesis of a 1.5C rise in temperature in comparison to pre-industrial levels and suggests the aggregate valuation impacts would be negative.

In this scenario, equity valuations are worse affected than debt valuations and would drop around 4%. Corporate debt valuations would be less negatively impacted as they are more short-term and secure.

Invesco's head of ESG climate strategies EMEA Maria Lombardo said: "Our scenario analysis exercise offered evidence and clear directions to address climate change risks and opportunities for our clients and their investments."

The fund manager said its role is to engage with its current holdings as well as search out and find new issuers that are investing in technologies that aim to limit the temperature increase while creating value for investors.

"This would be a long-term climate strategy that would be true to our company values and be worth pursuing for the benefit of our clients and our shareholders at large," Invesco said.

Latest News
