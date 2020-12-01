NEWS
Investment
International consortium sets sights on Optus
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  TUESDAY, 1 DEC 2020   12:08PM

A consortium of investors including a $116 billion Canadian pension fund has appointed financial advisers to participate in the upcoming sale of Optus towers.

Symphony Consortium, consisting of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS) global infrastructure vehicle OMERS Infrastructure, Australian tower company Stilmark and US neutral host wireless network operators in ATN International have appointed Q Advisors and Royal Bank of Canada as financial advisers to the sale process.

The consortium wishes to pursue opportunities driven by growing infrastructure demand, supporting data demand growth and 5G network rollouts.

Stilmark chief executive Steven Butler believes Australian consumers will benefit from increased competition the consortium will bring to the telecommunications market.

"The consortium members are proven world leaders in establishing, owning and operating fair, transparent and long-term infrastructure partnerships with customers," he said.

"The addition of OMERS Infrastructure provides us with the financial power to further accelerate our growth."

Symphony Consortium has appointed co-founder of American Tower Corporation James Eisenstein and former Vodafone New Zealand chief executive Russell Stanners as special advisors.

"We are looking forward to exploring opportunities and working with our highly-reputable partners to leverage the global experience OMERS brings through successful major telecommunications investments internationally in France and Germany," OMERS Infrastructure managing director for Australia Christopher Curtain said.

OMERS Infrastructure, Optus, Symphony Consortium, Stilmark
