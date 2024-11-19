Newspaper icon
Intergenerational wealth picture 'bleak': Grattan

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 NOV 2024   12:22PM

Grattan Institute chief executive Aruna Sathanapally said it is the job of all Australians to ensure the younger generations have a "sense of hope" about the future rather than the sense that they are being "systematically screwed over".

Speaking at the ASIC Annual Forum, Sathanapally said Grattan's analysis has shown how large the wealth disparity has become over the past 25 years between younger and older Australians.

She said for previously, each generation has enjoyed substantially higher incomes than their predecessors, but the generation born in the 1990s are the first to have not seen that progress relative to those born in the previous decade.

"When it comes to wealth, the intergenerational picture is pretty bleak," she said.

"From the perspective of ensuring that the benefits of the economy are broadly shared across the population, this wealth disparity is especially troubling."

In 1994, 65-74-year-olds had roughly three times the wealth of those aged 25-34. But by 2020, this gap had widened substantially: the average household headed up by a 65-74-year-old had almost five times as much wealth as a household headed by someone aged 25-34.

"Those buffered by wealth have continued to spend, including growing discretionary expenditure, through a sustained period of high inflation and steeply rising interest rates. While not all older Australians are wealthy, there is a sharp age dimension to this divergence in fortunes," Sathanapally said.

Sathanapally said it was up to everyone - governments, institutions, and older generations - to make sure younger Australians get a better deal.

Sathanapally said there are clear policy opportunities to improve generational fairness.

"Taking these opportunities will require older generations to get on board and take the mission of securing Australia's prosperity for future generations as a shared one," she said.

"Having benefitted from Australia's golden run, older Australians are in great position to set us up for an equally prosperous future."

