Interest rates drive adviser conversations in 2024

Interest rates will continue to be a driving force behind client conversations in 2024 as financial advisers remain agile regardless of whichever direction they will go.

The rapid upward trajectory of interest rates - from 0.10% in April 2022 to today's 4.35% - has forced financial advisers to recalibrate how they advise clients.

Economists remain divided on which direction interest rates will take in 2024 or if they will move at all. Commonwealth Bank predicts the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will drop the base rate by 0.75% from September in the hope inflation returns to an acceptable 2-3% target range. HSBC, however, doesn't foresee a rate cut until 2025.

Younger advised clients with mortgages are bearing the brunt of rate increases.

Your Wealth Hub chief executive and principal financial adviser Gavin Glozier said recalibrating strategies for first-time homebuyers has proven to be a more intricate process compared to previous years.

"The challenges are particularly evident in the current housing market dynamics. House prices have surged, making it increasingly difficult for individuals to enter the market without facing significant stress. The urgency to secure a property, often driven by personal or familial circumstances, has led some to make decisions under pressure," he said.

Navigating this environment, therefore, requires balance, especially when clients want to make a substantial investment in real estate.

A survey by finance comparison site Mozo reveals that one in six Australians fork out 40% to 60% of their monthly income on home loan repayments.

Nearly 40% of the 2100 mortgage holders surveyed said they struggle to make up the shortfall worth hundreds of dollars each month.

"It's crucial to provide guidance that ensures they are well-informed and equipped to make decisions that align with their long-term goals, even in the face of competitive and challenging market conditions. Homeownership may not be for everyone right now, so we need to be really clear about how these choices impact their long-term goals beyond just 'buying their first or dream home'," Glozier said.

Christine Lusher, a financial adviser at Lush Wealth, said she takes a dynamic approach in considering various economic indicators while placing a significant focus on understanding clients' unique circumstances.

"While I am typically a glass-half-full person, I prefer a conservative approach when it comes to financial modelling. I believe in open discussions with clients about potential outcomes, especially exploring scenarios that may differ from expert predictions," she said.

Lusher finds this practice crucial for younger clients with mortgages.

"We conduct stress tests, examining the implications of a 2% rate increase, ensuring clients are well informed about potential risks to their financial stability," Lusher said.

Stress testing is also common practice with Robert Devlin, the head of advice and partner Tribeca Financial.

This is to ensure that clients can proactively plan for what the future might hold and help them make decisions, such as buying a new home or investment, if and when rates do change.

"The best thing we can do is be proactive in this approach rather than waiting for the impacts of a rise and then working out the clients' options," Devlin said.

Retirees require a different conversation

Future Gen Solutions financial adviser Lili Hong said for older clients, who are typically mortgage free, conversations revolve around prudent allocation using a bucketing strategy.

"We focused on term deposits in 2023 amidst rates hiking for surplus cash, yielding optimal returns for the cash bucket. This strategy allows us to actively review asset allocation and maintain ample cash reserves, providing flexibility for pension payments or unforeseen cash needs," she said.

For her retirees, many who love a term deposit, Lusher said recent interest rate rises have been beneficial, offering a welcomed inflow of income compared to the flat returns of previous years.

However, they must not get comfortable in rates lasting at these levels.

"Diversification is key, additionally many retirees may opt for longer-term term deposits for their cash allocation to secure the current high-ish rates," Lusher said.

Outside the popularity of cash and term deposits, other fixed income products including annuities have been bolstered by higher interest rates.

"We are having exciting conversations with our retiree clients about a much broader range of products and investments that may suit their needs," Devlin said.

Embracing volatility

Heading into the first few weeks of 2024, Brad Buters, a financial adviser at Guided Investor, is proceeding with caution.

"Valuations of stocks on traditional metrics are quite high. And the alternative with sitting in the sidelines on defensive assets with things like bonds is quite attractive," he said in a market outlook.

Like many advisers, Buters tweaks client portfolios as dictated by their risk profile.

"If we think equity valuations are high, we might tilt a little bit more defensively in portfolios. If we think equity valuations are low, we might tilt a little bit more towards growth assets in portfolios," Buters said.

Tilts are fixed at 10% so they don't stray too far from the client's risk profile. A risk profile with 60% exposure to growth assets, for example, will go as high as 70% and as low as 50%.

This brings more discipline to the investment approach and avoids the noise that comes with the stock market, he explains.

For Hong, making recommendations in 2024 hinge on the client's unique circumstances, considering potential interest rate movements.

"We remain agile, ready to adjust asset allocations as needed," she said.

For the most part, Devlin anticipates sticking with existing asset allocations.

"We do expect the defensive components of our portfolios to likely perform better than they have over the last two years, but we also will be retaining equity exposure at similar levels," he said.