Economics

Interest rate cut may not come until 2025, experts warn

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  TUESDAY, 19 MAR 2024   11:50AM

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 4.35% today but hopes for a rate cut around the corner may be off the table.

In this month's Finder RBA Cash Rate Survey, 41 experts and economists weighed in on what to expect from the central bank in the coming months.

Almost three-quarters of the panel believe the recent inflation numbers are not enough to bring forward the possibility of a cut.

Of those that weighed in (28), one in four said the RBA won't start cutting rates until 2025.

AMP chief economist Shane Oliver said economists were already expecting the RBA to start cutting in June and the inflation numbers have not been low enough to bring this forward.

"The RBA is likely to still be waiting for more confidence regarding the fall in inflation at its March but the combination of slowing growth, rising unemployment and falling inflation should see it in a position to start cutting at its June meeting (if not then in August)," Oliver said.

David Robertson from Bendigo Bank agreed.

"The RBA will want to see much more progress with core inflation before cutting official rates," Robertson said.

Harry Murphy Cruise, Moody's Analytics assistant director and economist, said at the very earliest, the RBA won't loosen monetary policy settings until September.

"The Reserve Bank Board will want to consider the impact of a third round of tax cuts that will take effect in July. While the cuts won't derail inflation's retreat, they will delay it," Cruise said.

When asked if the US Federal Reserve cuts rates if it would make the RBA more likely to follow directly afterwards, more than half of experts (55%, 17/31) said they did not think it would be more likely.

Saul Eslake, Corinna Economic Advisory economist, said the RBA has been intentionally slower to hike rates and will also be slower to cut them than the US and others.

"I think the RBA has decided it is willing to tolerate inflation being above its target for longer than its 'peer' central banks are willing to allow inflation being above their respective targets, in order to preserve as much as they can of the gains made in recent years in reducing unemployment and under-employment," Eslake said.

