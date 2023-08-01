Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Integro Private Wealth welcomes GM

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 1 AUG 2023   12:35PM

The Western Australia-based private wealth firm has appointed Claire Vinnicombe as its new general manager.

Vinnicombe brings over 25 years of experience across a range of industries with expertise in people and culture, professional services, and management consultancy.

According to Integro Private Wealth managing partner Justin Gilmour, Vinnicombe will play a pivotal role in the firm's next stage of growth.

"Claire's strong background in people and culture, as well as leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth ambitions and ensuring organisational success," Gilmour said.

Sponsored by Generation Life
Discover the new generation of investment bonds

"She will play a critical role in helping us attract and retain top talent across various business areas, from operational staff to advisers."

Gilmour highlighted that the post-pandemic economy has led to several high-liquidity events, particularly in the mining and agriculture sectors, driving the demand for private wealth services.

Integro Private Wealth added: "This appointment marks a significant milestone as the firm looks to expand its presence in Western Australia, particularly in the Albany region, and grow their brand on a national level."

According to the ATO's 2023 taxation figures, Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove in Western Australia are the third highest earning suburbs in the country.

Read more: Integro Private WealthClaire VinnicombeJustin Gilmour
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFA names Great Advice Awards winners
Shadforth appoints Queensland head

Editor's Choice

Trustees to disclose more remuneration details

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:37PM
APRA will force superannuation funds to provide more details into how they pay executives, particularly wanting deeper insight into how variable remuneration is rewarded.

More than $100k raised at FICAP RockStar

STAFF WRITER  |   12:36PM
The return of the Financial Industry Community Aid Program's annual 'RockStar' event was a roaring success, seeing more than $100,000 raised for its charity partners while an Oasis classic saw PIMCO's Scott Delaney crowned the night's winner.

Acadian employs ChatGPT to assess climate targets

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS  |   11:47AM
Acadian Asset Management is using the technology underpinning ChatGPT to predict whether companies are likely to achieve sustainability targets.

WA private wealth firms merge

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:14PM
Capital Partners Private Wealth Advisers has acquired Partnership Wealth Management.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

AUG
4

Advisers Big Day Out - Canberra 

AUG
28-31

AIST's Superannuation Investment Conference 

SEP
5

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Angus Whiteley

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
STAFFORD CAPITAL PARTNERS PTY LTD
Stafford Capital chief executive Angus Whiteley's innate curiosity and unwavering passion propelled him to the helm of a proudly Australian investor, evolving over the years to contribute to a more sustainable future. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.