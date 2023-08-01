Integro Private Wealth welcomes GM

The Western Australia-based private wealth firm has appointed Claire Vinnicombe as its new general manager.

Vinnicombe brings over 25 years of experience across a range of industries with expertise in people and culture, professional services, and management consultancy.

According to Integro Private Wealth managing partner Justin Gilmour, Vinnicombe will play a pivotal role in the firm's next stage of growth.

"Claire's strong background in people and culture, as well as leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth ambitions and ensuring organisational success," Gilmour said.

"She will play a critical role in helping us attract and retain top talent across various business areas, from operational staff to advisers."

Gilmour highlighted that the post-pandemic economy has led to several high-liquidity events, particularly in the mining and agriculture sectors, driving the demand for private wealth services.

Integro Private Wealth added: "This appointment marks a significant milestone as the firm looks to expand its presence in Western Australia, particularly in the Albany region, and grow their brand on a national level."

According to the ATO's 2023 taxation figures, Cottesloe and Peppermint Grove in Western Australia are the third highest earning suburbs in the country.