Integro appoints head of advice and growth

Integro Private Wealth has appointed Glen Mesch as head of advice and growth, as it scales its national presence by accelerating growth on the east coast.

In the role, Mesch will head the expansion of Integro's professional partner network across the east coast and regional communities. He will also lead the adviser team to mentor, recruit, and lift the quality of advice provided by the firm.

Mesch has more than two decades of experience leading advice teams and driving growth, including senior roles as head of Shadforth Financial Group WA and state manager at Perpetual Private. He is recognised for building high-performing teams, nurturing referral networks and supporting advisers to achieve sustainable growth.

"Integro has earned a reputation for its client-first ethos and growth mindset," Mesch said.

"I am excited to support our advisers, build new partnerships and help extend Integro's impact as we continue expanding across Australia."

Integro Private Wealth managing partner Justin Gilmour said the appointment marks a significant milestone in Integro's journey.

"We have built strong foundations in Western Australia, Queensland and Victoria and are now turning our attention to developing a truly national presence, including in New South Wales," he said.

Gilmour said the expansion will target strategic partnerships with boutique financial advice firms, insurance brokers, lending specialists and accounting practices, which will help create joint ventures and referral pathways that deliver scale and strengthen client outcomes.

"With more Australians seeking trusted guidance through complex financial decisions, we're focused on scaling our adviser capability and partner network. This next phase reflects our commitment to building a nationally recognised advice business with deep technical expertise and a client-first culture," Gilmour said.