Integrity Life raises $43m

Institutional funds managers have pumped $43 million into life insurance startup Integrity Life to help it expand and build out its digital offering.

The majority of the capital came from Schroders Investment Management based in Switzerland, Leadenhall Capital Partners and Daido Life. Smaller parcels came from Australian and international sophisticated investors in a recent series B round of funding.

Integrity Insurance Group chair Eric Dodd said: "We are on a growth trajectory, despite the backdrop of COVID-19 and a possible global recession, our low-cost operating model and flexible technology systems give us a significant advantage to adapt and pivot to keep pace with change. We are very excited about the future and what we'll be bringing to market."

Schroders portfolio manager for life insurance linked securities Scott Mitchell said the investment provides Schroders' investors with a rare opportunity to support a digital-focused business that provides access to diversifying life insurance risks, such as mortality, critical illness and disability.

Integrity Life opened its doors in mid-2018, led by Chris Powell, who has now retired. The life insurer protects more than 60,000 customers across both their group and retail books.

In 2019, Integrity Life won the Australian Good Design Award for its adviser portal.