Integrity Life appoints chief technology officer

Integrity Life has announced the appointment of a new chief technology officer.

Ashish Khurana steps into the position, joining after four years as chief technology officer with Saxo Bank in Denmark.

Prior to joining Saxo, Khurana held several executive positions with Westpac and Macquarie Group.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ashish to Integrity Life as chief technology officer," Integrity Life chief executive and managing director Sean McCormack said.

"Ashish brings enormous experience and pedigree to our organisation and will be responsible for continuing the development of our contemporary technology capability - modern technology is a vital component of our value proposition for partners and customers."

Commenting on his new position, Khurana shared some of his plans.

"Integrity Life was established to transform the life insurance industry in Australia. We plan to use the latest, state of the art technology capabilities to make Integrity the most efficient and effective insurance services provider in the industry," he said.

"Integrity's industry leading Life Platform was born in the cloud, and we plan to build on that heritage to provide a world class experience for our partners and customers."

Integrity Life's leadership team has had a refresh recently, with Russell Hannah joining as general manager sales, marketing and customer experience, Gary Bailison as general manager product and proposition, Andrew Katon as chief financial officer and chief actuary and Sally Pal as head of human resources.