Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Integrity Life appoints chief technology officer

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 26 APR 2022   11:47AM

Integrity Life has announced the appointment of a new chief technology officer.

Ashish Khurana steps into the position, joining after four years as chief technology officer with Saxo Bank in Denmark.

Prior to joining Saxo, Khurana held several executive positions with Westpac and Macquarie Group.

"I'm delighted to welcome Ashish to Integrity Life as chief technology officer," Integrity Life chief executive and managing director Sean McCormack said.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

"Ashish brings enormous experience and pedigree to our organisation and will be responsible for continuing the development of our contemporary technology capability - modern technology is a vital component of our value proposition for partners and customers."

Commenting on his new position, Khurana shared some of his plans.

"Integrity Life was established to transform the life insurance industry in Australia. We plan to use the latest, state of the art technology capabilities to make Integrity the most efficient and effective insurance services provider in the industry," he said.

"Integrity's industry leading Life Platform was born in the cloud, and we plan to build on that heritage to provide a world class experience for our partners and customers."

Integrity Life's leadership team has had a refresh recently, with Russell Hannah joining as general manager sales, marketing and customer experience, Gary Bailison as general manager product and proposition, Andrew Katon as chief financial officer and chief actuary and Sally Pal as head of human resources.

Read more: Integrity LifeAshish KhuranaSaxo BankAndrew Katon
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Integrity Life grows distribution team
LifeBid bolsters team
Midwinter hires from Integrity Life
Integrity Life hires product GM
Integrity Life, Will platform partner
MLC Life makes key appointments
How advisers can capture young risk clients
Integrity names distribution GM
Integrity Life updates product offering
MLC Life appoints transformation lead

Editor's Choice

Cbus hires retirement, product governance leads

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:35PM
The industry fund has promoted within to appoint a head of retirement, while a longstanding Equipsuper executive will take on the role of head of product governance.

SMSF establishments on the rise

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:48AM
New research shows that the pandemic and inflation concerns have not blunted the enthusiasm of Australians for setting up self-managed super funds.

JBWere shakes up leadership

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:45AM
JBWere Australia has created a new executive role, appointing from Commonwealth Bank's private banking business.

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $61.4 billion

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   11:28AM
Eccentric entrepreneur Elon Musk has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire social media networking platform Twitter.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  With the federal election on the horizon, which party do you think would better serve the financial advice industry?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Sarah Abood

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FINANCIAL PLANNING ASSOCIATION OF AUSTRALIA
Sarah Abood's new job as chief executive of the Financial Planning Association of Australia is a dream come true for the woman who discovered the power of financial planning at age 17 and has been advocating for the sector ever since. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.