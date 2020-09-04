Instos dial up alternatives allocations

Most institutional investors are seeking alternative investments to safeguard against COVID-19 volatility.

New CoreData Research reveals nearly half (40%) of the 459 participants it surveyed between June and July will ramp up allocations to alternatives over the next three to five years.

Diversification was the main reason alternative assets look attractive to the majority of institutional investors within pension funds, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, and sovereign wealth funds.

The prospect of higher long-term returns (44%), risk management (43%) and the illiquidity premium (43%) are also driving instos to seek shelter in the asset class.

More specifically, private debt is the most popular investment vehicle. Over half (52%) plan to increase allocations to private debt over the next three to five years, with demand highest among North American (54%) and European (54%) respondents.

Meanwhile, Asian (57%) and North Americam (55%) instos are showing a strong appetite for private equity.

CoreData founder and principal Andrew Inwood commented: "Our findings indicate that institutional investors have looked to weather the COVID-19 storm by seeking shelter in alternatives, which can enhance diversification and risk-adjusted returns."

Many participants going against the grain point to a number of challenges surrounding alternatives.

Eight in 10 cited their primary concern is high valuations. This is followed by issues surrounding fees (71%), complexity (61%) and the lack of transparency (39%).

Inwood said these concerns could put a brake on the adoption of alternatives.

"The ability of asset managers to provide solutions to these challenges is therefore key to increased uptake. While the current crisis has increased the appeal of these non-correlated assets, the alternatives growth story still has a long way to run," he said.