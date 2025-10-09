Instos continue to bite on risk: State Street

State Street Markets' latest research indicates institutional investors are overweight on risk and appear to be content with that position.

The State Street Risk Appetite Index for September remained positive, continuing a five-month streak of upbeat sentiment while equalling the reading from July's peak.

Long-term investor allocations to equities, fixed income, and cash remained unchanged, with fixed income allocations remaining "meaningfully light" compared to their long-term averages.

State Street Markets head macro strategy in the Americas Lee Ferridge said that despite heightened geopolitical uncertainty in several major economies, risk appetite among institutional investors continues to show strong positivity.

"Equity markets continue to make fresh all-time highs seemingly every day and, volatility measures remain subdued. This positivity was clearly boosted by the US Federal Reserve lowering interest rates in September for the first time this year, whilst also signalling that it would ease a further two times before 2025 is done, an extra cut compared with the message provided in June," Ferridge said.

"Within the month, the asset allocation weight to equities, the riskiest class of assets, was virtually unchanged, while the same is true for allocations to cash and fixed income assets. Investors are overweight risk and happy to remain that way.

"Our broader suite of institutional flow indicators backs this message. Indeed, the sentiment reading from our across asset Behavioural Risk Scorecard shows the three-month moving average for sentiment at its most positive since January 2021."

Equity demand has been best described as "mixed," as North America remains the most favoured region for equities, with further buying of US equities adding to the existing overweight position.

"As for fixed income overall demand remains tepid, at best. At least, that is, when it comes to developed markets," Ferridge said.

"We are, however, starting to see renewed demand for emerging markets fixed income assets as the carry theme highlighted in FX earlier is also being extended into longer-duration assets.

"In September, seven countries showed above average demand for sovereign bonds and, six of these were emerging markets nations. Australia was the exception."

Additionally, Ferridge noted there were also more transactions involving "riskier" commodity currencies, such as the Canadian and Australian dollars.

"... dollar selling persists, even as the US dollar holdings now show the most pronounced underweight since early 2021. In relative terms, the US dollar underweight is easily the most significant of all the major currencies," Ferridge continued.

"In somewhat of a departure from last month, however, the pro-risk message from currencies is not just confined to US dollar selling. We now see a pronounced move into carry currencies and, with positioning in high-yield FX still underweight, there is every chance that this move back into carry can persist.