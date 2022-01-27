NEWS
Financial Planning

Insignia loses self-employed advisers

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  THURSDAY, 27 JAN 2022   12:28PM

Insignia Financial reported an exodus of self-employed advisers in the December 2021 quarter amid an overhaul of its advice fee model.

The company, which recently shed the name IOOF, lost 118 advisers during the period.

Most advisers (94) who left were from the self-employed channel. The group ended the year with 1765 financial advisers on its books; of which 480 were classified as self-employed.

The attrition was due to the reset of management fees introduced on 1 October 2021 which many self-employed advisers decided not to pursue.

"The revised fee model removes historic subsidisation of fees and supports our target for ANZ aligned licensees to break-even on a run-rate basis by 30 June 2022. The reduction in advisers for the quarter is consistent with Insignia Financial's commitment to deliver to this break-even target as planned," Insignia chief executive Renato Mota said.

"This contraction in adviser numbers reflects the necessary changes to ensure the financial advice profession can prosper after a period of change, while supporting continued investment in technology and process improvements, for the benefit of advisers and their clients."

For advisers who either retired or exited the industry altogether during 2021, Insignia facilitated over 50 intra-group acquisitions and mergers; it expects its adviser numbers to stabilise from 1 July 2022. Some 97% of Insignia advisers have completed their exams.

During the quarter, fund under administration increased by $4.2 billion to $227 billion because of market performance ($5bn). This was offset by pension payments ($730m) and outflows ($69m).

Fund under management reached $98.8 billion, comprising market gains ($507m) and inflows ($49m).

Retail inflows ($599m) were offset by outflows ($550m) from MLC's institutional channel.

Read more: Insignia FinancialANZIOOFMLCRenato Mota
