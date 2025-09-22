Insignia Financial to upgrade digital infrastructure

Insignia Financial is enhancing its digital infrastructure by using the AI capabilities offered by the Google Cloud platform.

Implementation of this new technology will improve personalisation and efficiency of service delivery across all Insignia Financial applications, enhancing experiences for its 1.5 million customers nationwide.

Chief technology officer Damien O'Donnell said: "Our expanded use of Google Cloud demonstrates Insignia Financial's ongoing focus on AI adoption and strategic innovation. This collaboration enables us to be more efficient, leveraging our data and intellectual property to deliver better outcomes for clients."

O'Donnell said that incorporation of Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities in Insignia Financial's seamless data layer will empower customer service teams to tailor experiences for each member.

The consolidation of Insignia's previous VMware environments from three data centre tenancies onto Google Cloud will also significantly reduce its physical presence and associated costs while improving data security and streamlining information navigation.