Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Technology

Insignia Financial to upgrade digital infrastructure

BY ANGELIQUE MINAS  |  MONDAY, 22 SEP 2025   12:27PM

Insignia Financial is enhancing its digital infrastructure by using the AI capabilities offered by the Google Cloud platform.

Implementation of this new technology will improve personalisation and efficiency of service delivery across all Insignia Financial applications, enhancing experiences for its 1.5 million customers nationwide.

Chief technology officer Damien O'Donnell said: "Our expanded use of Google Cloud demonstrates Insignia Financial's ongoing focus on AI adoption and strategic innovation. This collaboration enables us to be more efficient, leveraging our data and intellectual property to deliver better outcomes for clients."

O'Donnell said that incorporation of Google Cloud's agentic AI capabilities in Insignia Financial's seamless data layer will empower customer service teams to tailor experiences for each member.

The consolidation of Insignia's previous VMware environments from three data centre tenancies onto Google Cloud will also significantly reduce its physical presence and associated costs while improving data security and streamlining information navigation.

Read more: Insignia FinancialGoogle Cloud Platform
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

FSC appoints two new directors
Super funds test cybersecurity resilience
AMP, Insignia, Bendigo products fail super performance test
APRA sets higher cybersecurity expectations for trustees
Insignia Financial back in the black
InterPrac hit with $22m in AFCA complaints
HUB24 recruits Vanguard sales manager
HUB24, Netwealth projected to overtake Insignia: Morningstar
MLC AM reduces MultiSeries management fees
One third of advisers use 'Big 3' platforms: Rainmaker

Editor's Choice

Diversa winds up struggling super fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
Diversa is closing one of its superannuation funds following a rapid decline in member accounts and funds under management.

Australian economy in 'very good place': RBA

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:17PM
RBA governor Michele Bullock said the Australian economy is in a strong position despite ongoing global threats and uncertainty.

Unprecedented US M&As a boon for Australia: BGA

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:20PM
Mergers and acquisitions in the US wealth management sector have reached unprecedented levels over the last five years and the local sector is poised to benefit highly from this, according to Berkshire Global Advisors.

LGT Crestone unveils rebrand

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:07PM
LGT Crestone is no more, with the wealth management firm rebranding, in a move it said reflects the firm's "evolution".

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
25

FICAP 'Who wants to be a RockStar?' 

OCT
16-17

IGCC Summit 2025: Climate Investment Insights for the Asia Pacific 

OCT
16

Advisers in Focus - Navigating the private credit boom 

NOV
27

Money magazine Best of the Best Awards 

FEB
10

Chief Economists Forum - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
John Winters

John Winters

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
SUPERHERO MARKETS PTY LTD
A self-described optimist, Superhero chief executive John Winters points to persistence as another driver of his success. He tells Karren Vergara why availability, affability and ability also matter.
READ MORE
The Financial Standard podcast
Tune in each week as we discuss the latest developments in Australia's wealth management industry.
Financial Standard podcast
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Amazon Music
YouTube
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  Media