Investment

Insignia Financial posts strong quarter

BY MATTHEW WAI  |  THURSDAY, 23 OCT 2025   11:41AM

Insignia Financial delivered a strong first quarter for FY26, with funds under management and administration now exceeding $340 billion.

Over the period, the business saw total net inflows of $1.0 billion, driven by $1.3 billion of net inflows into Wrap and $448 million into the asset management business, partially offset by $785 million in net outflows from Master Trust.

Funds under management and administration increased by $10.2 billion, or 3.1%, to $340.5 billion as at 30 September 2025.

Wrap funds under administration (FUA) were $107.1 billion, up $4.2 billion (4.1%) over the previous quarter, as the MLC Expand Advised product suite saw $1.6 billion in net inflows for the quarter, growing some 300% on the prior corresponding period.

Asset management funds under management (FUM) grew by $2.3 billion to $94.6 billion.

Although Master Trust FUA increased to $138.8 billion (up $3.6 billion), the super business saw net outflows of $785 million and pension payments of $351 million, as well as increased internal transfers of $163 million to Wrap.

Insignia Financial chief executive Scott Hartley said positive returns from equity markets have also supported the performance.

"During the quarter, we made significant progress on a number of key deliverables from our 2030 Vision and Strategy, particularly in our Master Trust and Wrap businesses," Hartley said.

"In our Wrap business, MLC Expand launched a new investment menu for its low-cost super, pension and investment wrap platform, Essential+, including term deposits and exchange traded funds, complementing the existing suite of MLC managed funds and SMA model portfolios.

"We are also pleased with the interest in MLC Retirement Boost following its launch on the MLC Expand platform in August."

He also added that the acquisition of PMD Financial Advisers has expanded the capacity of its advice business.

"Our advice business, Shadforth Financial Group, continued to scale its national footprint with the acquisition of PMD Financial Advisers, a boutique financial advice firm based in Victoria, specialising in high-net-worth clients," Hartley said.

"The completed transaction brings nearly 400 clients into the Shadforth network, adding more than $700 million in funds under advice."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Insignia completed the transition of MLC Wealth custody service from NAB Asset Servicing to BNP Paribas.

"This involved migrating 473 investment funds and superannuation portfolios, representing $150 billion in FUM," Hartley said.

"The strategic priorities we've delivered throughout this quarter position us well for continued, sustainable growth throughout FY26, and bring us closer to our vision to be Australia's leading and most efficient diversified wealth management company by 2030."

Providing an update on the CC Capital takeover, Hartley said the bid remains subject to several regulatory approvals.

Insignia accepted CC Capital's bid in July to buy all of Insignia's shares for a value of $3.3 billion.

The scheme booklet is "well progressed" and will be distributed to shareholders in the first half of calendar year 2026, in advance of the shareholder vote, Insignia said, while interim costs incurred from the transaction will be adjusted from the underlying net profit after tax in the upcoming 1H26 results.

Read more: WrapInsignia FinancialMaster TrustPMD Financial AdvisersBNP ParibasCC Capital PartnersMLC Expand AdvisedMLC Retirement BoostNAB Asset ServicingScott HartleyShadforth Financial Group
