Insignia Financial back in the black

After reporting a $185 million loss last year, Insignia Financial has clawed its way back to a $16.1 million profit in FY25.

Insignia Financial has undergone an extensive cost optimisation program in recent years, which included transitioning its master trust technology and operations to SS&C and divesting much of its financial advice operations.

The wealth manager attributed the return to profit to the success of that program, with underlying net profit after tax (UNPAT) up 18% at $255 million and statutory NPAT of $16.1 million - an improvement of $201 million on last year.

Net revenues were also up, coming in at $1.4 billion, an increase of close to 5% on the prior corresponding period. Operating expenses were down 5.9% or $60 million.

Over the year, Insignia's average funds under management and administration increased 7% to $323 billion.

The biggest improvements were seen in the Advice unit, which now just includes Bridges and Shadforth. It saw earnings increase by 55.3% to $46.6 million while underlying profits were up 73% to $27 million. Much of this was due to operating expenses dropping after the Rhombus Advisory separation, though the group said these savings were offset by increases in salaries and adviser incentives over the period.

It said a focus on efficiency in the delivery of advice and on higher value clients resulted in a 14% increase in revenues per adviser.

Insignia chief executive Scott Hartley said the group is pleased to deliver a strong result.

"FY25 was a pivotal year of transformation for Insignia Financial as we launched our 2030 Vision and Strategy, welcomed a refreshed executive team and embedded a new operating model, with clear accountabilities across four distinct lines of business," he said.

"Delivery of several key strategic initiatives during the financial year contributed to the ongoing simplification of our business. This included the separation of MLC from NAB - one of the largest wealth management separations in Australian financial services history, and the establishment of an industry-first partnership with SS&C, successfully transitioning our Master Trust Technology and Operations functions, including nearly 1300 people, to SS&C."

Hartley also highlighted the Wrap business, including MLC Expand, exceeding $100 billion of FUA at the end of FY25, the launch of MLC Retirement Boost, and managed accounts FUM growing to more than $3.3 billion.

"... we remain focussed on our 2030 Vision and Strategy, confident in our ability to execute on it, and committed to delivering long-term value for customers and shareholders," Hartley said.

"As we enter FY26, we're looking forward to focussing on our 2030 vision to be Australia's largest and most efficient diversified wealth management company. We have established a strong foundation for this, supported by a simplified operating model and a clear focus on execution."

Hartley said the group plans to continue reducing costs, further simplify the Master Trust business, continue the roll-out of MLC Retirement Boost, relaunch the MLC brand, and develop ways to further use AI across the business.

Insignia did not declare a final dividend, as already flagged as part of the deal with CC Capital.