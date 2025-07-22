Insignia accepts CC Capital bid

Insignia Financial has entered into a Scheme Implementation Deed (SID) to be acquired by New York-based CC Capital Partners for a value of $3.3 billion.

CC Capital has agreed to acquire all the issued shares in Insignia for a cash consideration of $4.80 per share.

The value represents a 56.9% premium to Insignia's closing share price of $3.06 on 11 December 2024 - being the last trading day prior to the announcement that Bain Capital made the first official bid for the company.

However, the final price was reduced from the previous $5 per share offer made by CC Capital back in March.

"The Insignia Financial board unanimously recommends that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme in the absence of a superior proposal, and subject to an independent expert concluding (and continuing to conclude) that the scheme is in the best interest of Insignia Financial shareholders," the board said.

The scheme is subject to various conditions, including that shareholders vote in favour of the scheme and regulatory approvals.

Insignia said, subject to approvals, it expects the scheme will be implemented in the first half of calendar year 2026.

If the scheme has not come into effect by 22 July 2026, Insignia said it would be permitted to pay a special cash dividend, based on a 50% payout of underlying net profit after tax for each calendar month that has elapsed from 22 July 2026.

"The offer recognises the underlying value of the Insignia Financial business, our associated brands including MLC, and our vision to become Australia's leading and most efficient wealth management company by 2030," Insignia chief executive Scott Hartley said.

"We are and will continue to be focused on executing against our strategy and delivering for our customers and shareholders."

CC Capital was the only player left in what was a bidding war for Insignia after Bain Capital withdrew its bid back in May and Brookfield Capital Partners dropped out after making a single offer back in February.

Bain Capital initially placed a takeover bid to acquire all of Insignia's shares at $4 cash per share late last year; the offer was subsequently rejected.

At the beginning of the year, CC Capital expressed interest in the takeover by offering a higher sum for the shares.

Following much back-and-forth between the two, Insignia granted both companies more time to finalise debt funding and associate due diligence in April.

In addition to the board recommending the takeover offer, Insignia also released its Q4 business update.

Funds under management and administration (FUMA) increased by $8.5 billion, or 2.6%, to $330.3 billion as at 30 June 2025.

Wrap FUA exceeded $100 billion at quarter end, supported by accelerating growth in MLC Expand. Total net inflow for the quarter were $2.1 billion.

"We have successfully achieved several important milestones during the quarter including the transition to a range of administration and technology functions to SS&C, an important step to simplifying our Master Trust business," Hartley said.

"We also announced a unique tripartite partnership with TAL and Challenger ahead of the launch of a new innovative retirement income solution, MLC Retirement Boost, which will be available on our MLC Expand platform for advisers to use with their clients from August."