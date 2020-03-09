NEWS
Superannuation
InPayTech's ClickSuper grows
BY HARRISON WORLEY  |  MONDAY, 9 MAR 2020   12:40PM

InPayTech's superannuation payment solution has picked up new payroll provider clients, as cybercrime continues to threaten the super sector.

The payment technology company has confirmed seven new payroll providers have joined the firm's integrated payroll network, ClickSuper.

According to InPayTech, the newly inked deals have driven growth in the firm's customer portfolio.

InPayTech said it developed ClickSuper to ensure employers could protect the data of their employees when making superannuation payments as small businesses expressed concernes with the confidentiality of employee data. The network integrates the Single Touch Payroll and SuperStream systems, and offers "frictionless" communication for payrolls and super funds through the use of a single application programming interface (API).

This allows the service to process compliance and payment requirements such as super and salary payments under one process.

"We've cracked the code on customer engagement via a frictionless communication ecosystem that enhances security of data transfers, improves employee and member engagement, reduces SuperStream processing costs and times with low cost technology," InPayTech chief executive Dean Martin said.

"It ultimately serves as a communication channel for funds, payrolls, employers and the ATO, simplifying the process for employers and payrolls whilst limiting the increasing risk of identity theft and data breaches arising from sharing sensitive employee data."

