NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Family Office

Inheritance not expected: Research

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 2 JUL 2021   12:40PM

New research from the University of South Australia has revealed that the younger generation wants their parents to enjoy their retirement, and they don't feel owed an inheritance.

It turns out, the younger generation are not particularly money hungry - even supporting an inheritance tax.

According to social policy expert Veronica Coram from the University of South Australia's alliance for social enterprise, public resistance to inheritance and estate taxes has declined in the 40 years since they were abolished in Australia.

Inheritance is the only major form of income that is untaxed in Australia - someone who receives a bequest is not even liable for capital gains tax.

Sponsored by BlackRock
What's next for markets? Register now [Earn CPD]

"There's nothing more certain than death and taxes. But while people generally assume the combination is notoriously unpopular, our research suggests otherwise," Coram said.

"We talked to young adults and senior Australians and two thirds of them thought Australia should consider reintroducing taxes on estates worth more than $3 million, while only one in 10 were definitely opposed."

In her interviews, Coram found a lack of interest in giving or receiving inheritances - and because of this those surveyed found no reason to object to estates being taxed.

"Inheritances generally go to people who are already well-off and don't need them; they encourage inequality and inhibit social mobility," she said.

"The Australian government needs to find ways to raise revenue to support increased spending demands generated by COVID-19, an ageing population, pressure on health systems and increasing environmental disasters.

"Reintroducing inheritance or estate taxation is a way of increasing government revenue, while reducing a key driver of inequality at the same time."

Read more: University of South AustraliaVeronica CoramAustralians
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Calls for Royal Commission into housing
Verve Super launches gender diversity index
Directors added to FSC board
More super tax concessions on table
Chief economist update: Victoria's victory against the virus voided
Westpac settles life insurance class action
Chief economist update: Australia's confidence contagion
Increase to super contribution cap
SMSFs primed for best financial interests duty
Chief economist update: Jobs, jobs, jobs

Editor's Choice

Aware Super joins APG in Spanish property firm

KANIKA SOOD
The industry fund has bought a stake in a firm in the Spanish residential rental market, joining Dutch pension fund APG as an equal shareholder.

Robinhood hit with record-breaking fine

KARREN VERGARA
Trading platform Robinhood has been slapped with a US$70 million fine, deemed to be the largest financial penalty handed down by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Regulators warn trustees of super advice fee obligations

KARREN VERGARA
The regulators issued a firm reminder to trustees and financial advisers to heed the new law that limits the charges on superannuation advice.

UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
According to research from Knight Frank, it's never been a better time to be a property developer or real estate agent catering to the needs of the super-rich.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Howard
Advice Technical & Regulatory
BT
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Head of Adviser & Intermediary Distribution
Russell Investments
Ben Lethborg
Private Business and Family Advisory Partner
Pitcher Partners
Pooja Antil
Research Manager
Rainmaker Information

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
28

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The Finance Sector Union is petitioning employers in the financial services sector to introduce two days of paid vaccination leave. Do you agree this is necessary?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Polson

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FRONTIER ADVISORS PTY LTD
As chief executive of Frontier, Andrew Polson is steering the asset consultant through a consolidation frenzy in its traditional client base of super funds. He talks to Kanika Sood about diversifying the 27-year-old business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.