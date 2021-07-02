Inheritance not expected: Research

New research from the University of South Australia has revealed that the younger generation wants their parents to enjoy their retirement, and they don't feel owed an inheritance.

It turns out, the younger generation are not particularly money hungry - even supporting an inheritance tax.

According to social policy expert Veronica Coram from the University of South Australia's alliance for social enterprise, public resistance to inheritance and estate taxes has declined in the 40 years since they were abolished in Australia.

Inheritance is the only major form of income that is untaxed in Australia - someone who receives a bequest is not even liable for capital gains tax.

"There's nothing more certain than death and taxes. But while people generally assume the combination is notoriously unpopular, our research suggests otherwise," Coram said.

"We talked to young adults and senior Australians and two thirds of them thought Australia should consider reintroducing taxes on estates worth more than $3 million, while only one in 10 were definitely opposed."

In her interviews, Coram found a lack of interest in giving or receiving inheritances - and because of this those surveyed found no reason to object to estates being taxed.

"Inheritances generally go to people who are already well-off and don't need them; they encourage inequality and inhibit social mobility," she said.

"The Australian government needs to find ways to raise revenue to support increased spending demands generated by COVID-19, an ageing population, pressure on health systems and increasing environmental disasters.

"Reintroducing inheritance or estate taxation is a way of increasing government revenue, while reducing a key driver of inequality at the same time."