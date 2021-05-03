NEWS
Executive Appointments
Infrastructure Capital hires from Frontier
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 3 MAY 2021   12:06PM

Infrastructure Capital Group (ICG) has made several key appointments, including nabbing Frontier's head of real assets and private equity.

Isabelle Demir, who was head of real assets and private equity at Frontier, has been appointed executive director at ICG.

She will work across all areas of the business, including transaction execution and client engagement.

Demir was at Frontier for almost three years, departing her role in April 2021.

Prior to that, she was investment director for MENA Infrastructure Fund in the United Arab Emirates and director of power and utilities at HSBC Global Banking and Markets.

Meena Samaan has also joined ICG as director. He joins from Royal Bank of Canada where he was director of infrastructure.

Samaan's focus at ICG will be on deal execution.

Finally, Andrew Carman has been appointed asset director. He joins from AGL and has also worked at Santos where he held various senior management roles with a focus on commercialising and growing energy infrastructure assets in Australia.

"We are delighted to welcome these exceptional professionals to ICG to continue our recent growth and take advantage of our strong pipeline of opportunities," ICG managing director Tom Laidlaw said.

"These appointments create an important foundation to further enhance our capabilities across investor engagement, transaction execution and asset management and meet the expanding needs of a growing client base."

Read more: ICGInfrastructure Capital GroupFrontier forIsabelle DemirMeena SamaanAGLAndrew CarmanMENA Infrastructure FundRoyal Bank of CanadaSantosTom LaidlawUnited Arab Emirates
