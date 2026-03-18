Influx of data weighing on legacy systems

Former Big Un chief escapes prison time for insider trading MATTHEW WAI | The former chief executive of Big Un Richard Evans has learned his fate after the District Court of New South Wales handed down its verdict, with Evans escaping imprisonment.

Selfwealth expands into full-fledged wealth platform RIDDHIMA TALWANI | Trading platform Selfwealth has launched three managed portfolios, expanding from online brokerage into a wealth platform.

TAL launches new campaign focused on mental health VINNY VUCAGO | TAL has launched a new campaign, working with youth media group The Daily Aus, and partners with the AFLW, aimed at promoting mental wellbeing.