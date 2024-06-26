Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Inflation spikes again sparking rate rise fears

BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUN 2024   12:34PM

Australians and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will be feeling disappointed after the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) released the CPI indicator or May showing an annual increase of 4%, up from 3.4% in February.

Canstar group executive, financial services Steve Mickenbecker said the increase marks the third trot, confirming that inflation is off trajectory from hitting the RBAs 2-3% target range.

"The increase in the CPI Indicator will have the Reserve Bank moving towards the starting blocks and readying to fire the interest rate increase gun, just as the men line up for the 100 metre final in Paris, presuming that June quarter inflation reflects the same trend," Mickenbecker said.

"The CPI rose 1% in the March 2024 quarter from 0.6% in the December 2023 quarter and a further rise, or even a failure to fall, in the June quarter will test the Reserve Bank's patience."

Mickenbecker said with scant evidence that inflation is moving towards the target band, the RBA would likely feel uncomfortable waiting a further three months for the next CPI data release and will "surely lift rates in August".

"The risk of baked-in inflationary expectations is too high," he said.

"Three of the big banks have not announced a change in their projection for a rate cut and look to be sticking with November, but this looks optimistic today and could look even more so when the June quarter CPI is released in a month's time."

Meanwhile, trimmed mean annual inflation, which excludes one-off price impacts was 4.4% in May, this is up from 4.1% recorded in April.

The most significant price rises in the month of May were housing (+5.2%), alcohol and tobacco (+6.7%), transport (+4.9%) and food and non-alcoholic beverages (+3.3%).

Read more: InflationCPI IndicatorAustralian Bureau of StatisticsReserve Bank of AustraliaSteve Mickenbecker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

What's keeping the Treasurer up at night?
Inflation debate: Older Australians accused of driving crisis
How much do you need to retire in Australia?
Australian wealth rises to $16.2tn
Financial advice profession 'lacks consistent protocols'
Innova backs using leverage in super for housing
RBA issues warning over inflationary spending
'Little prospect' for RBA hike despite stubborn inflation
US looks towards rate cuts, Australia lags behind
Pengana launches new term account

Editor's Choice

Equip Super reduces admin fees, introduces insurance fee

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:47PM
While their administration fees will fall, from next week many Equip Super members will begin paying an insurance fee calculated at 4% of premiums.

Carlyle, Goldman Sachs give $1.6bn boost to Apex

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:46PM
Carlyle Group and Goldman Sachs will inject more than $1.66 billion into challenger administrator and custodian Apex Group to support its growth ambitions.

Qualitas secures additional $300m mandate

ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:26PM
This comes a day after the real estate investment manager announced a $550 million mandate.

Unprecedented vulnerabilities in financial services: KPMG

ANDREW MCKEAN  |   12:42PM
KPMG specialists say disruptive technologies, particularly generative AI, and the imperative to automate, are exposing financial services executives to unprecedented vulnerabilities.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

Financial Standard Guide To Series

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Publisher's Forum

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Financial Standard Product Showcases

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
2

Policy Platform Update 

JUL
3

Consumer Finance Awards 

JUL
5

Navigating the Tax Tide: A 3 Part ATO Insight Series - Part 1 

JUL
9

Online Tax Discussion Group-Tuesday Session (2024) Jul 

JUL
10

Future of payments - what you need to know in the Australian Financial Markets 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES
Phil Usher

Phil Usher

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
FIRST NATIONS FOUNDATION
Taking a gamble to steady the ship as chief executive of First Nations Foundation, Phil Usher has turned it into a more secure, self sustaining entity, far better equipped to empower First Nations people to achieve financial prosperity. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Financial Standard app
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Follow Financial Standard on Facebook
Follow Financial Standard on Twitter
Follow Financial Standard on LinkedIn
Follow Financial Standard on Instagram
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach