Inflation rises to 6.8%

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has jumped from 6.3% to 6.8%, adding to theories Australians could be in for another rate hike.

The latest CPI numbers, released yesterday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), exceeded economist predictions of 6.4%, and shows inflation is still sitting above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target.

Higher fuel prices have been attributed to the rise following the halving of the fuel excise tax in April 2022, originally unwound in October of the same year.

"CPI inflation is often impacted by items with volatile price change such as automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables and holiday travel," said ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt.

Alongside this, HSBC chief economist Australia and New Zealand Paul Bloxham said local fuel prices rose by 2.9% month on month at the pump, as retailers passed on higher wholesale prices.

"Prices for holiday travel and accommodation also rose by a strong 7.2%, reflecting domestic holiday demand during the Easter and school holiday period," he explained.

Bloxham added the data suggests that high inflation is still broad-based and rates for financial services, insurance, food, non-alcoholic beverages, housing costs, electricity, recreation and culture all passed a peak, but generally remained elevated.

Marquardt added it can be helpful to exclude items with volatile price changes from the headline CPI to provide a view of underlying inflation.

"When excluding these volatile items, the annual movement of the monthly CPI indicator was 6.5% in April, lower than 6.9% recorded in March," she said.

Although RBA governor Phillip Lowe told the Senate economics committee yesterday that the central bank is confident inflation will come back to around 3% by mid-2025, he attributed the predicted drop to cash rate increases and said, "the strategy is working."

Bloxham explained the figures are likely to provide the RBA some "ex-post justification" for its surprise 25bp hike in May.

"Which seemed to reflect a shift in the RBA's view of the balance of risks around the inflation outlook - the risk that it remained too high for too long," he noted.

However, he said the new CPI figures add a case for the RBA maintaining a tightening bias.

"Our central case has the RBA on hold in June and the months that follow, the figures add to the risk that another hike is delivered in coming months," concluded Bloxham.