Economics

Inflation rises to 5.2%

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  THURSDAY, 28 SEP 2023   12:38PM

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight increase in the month of August, jumping to 5.2% from 4.9% in July.

Data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) revealed that the major contributors to the price increase included housing (+6.6%), transport (+7.4%), food and non-alcoholic beverages (+4.4%), and insurance and financial services (+8.8%).

It said the annual increase for housing was lower than 7.3% in July and flagged that new dwelling prices rose 4.8%, which is the lowest annual rise since August 2021.

Rent prices are up from 7.6% in the prior month, as the rental market remains tight, while electricity prices rose 12.7% and gas 12.9% in the 12 months to August, reflecting increases in wholesale prices.

The ABS said fuel prices increased by 13.9% compared to 12 months ago, while food and non-alcoholic beverages were down from 5.6% in July.

"CPI inflation is often impacted by items with volatile price changes like automotive fuel, fruit and vegetables, and holiday travel," explained ABS head of prices statistics Michelle Marquardt.

"It can be helpful to exclude these items from the headline CPI to provide a view of underlying inflation. When excluding these volatile items from the monthly CPI indicator, the annual rise of 5.5% in August is lower than the annual rise of 5.8 in July."

Meanwhile, HSBC chief economist Australia New Zealand Paul Bloxham cautioned that the numbers might indicate a potential easing of inflation but remain above the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) target rate of 2 to 3%.

"The monthly CPI indicator rose by 5.2% year on year on year, in line with market expectations, which represents an acceleration from its July print of 4.9% year on year, while still off its peak of 8.4% in December 2022," he said.

"But, no matter how you dissect the headline CPI indicator print - monthly, three-month-ended (and annualised) or annually - it still points to inflationary pressures being above the RBA's target band."

However, it's difficult to determine whether the data is soft enough for the RBA to pause again next Wednesday.

"Our central case has another 25-basis point hike from the RBA pencilled in for Q4 2023," Bloxham said.

"We do not think that this monthly CPI indicator print will be enough to get the RBA over the line to hike at its October meeting next week."

Rather, he said the RBA is likely to wait for the official quarterly CPI due on October 25 and the next labour market print due on October 19.

"However, today's inflation print highlights some risks, and we cannot rule out the chance that a rate hike is on the table next week," he said.

Read more: CPIABSAustralian Bureau of StatisticsAustralia New Zealand Paul BloxhamMichelle MarquardtReserve Bank of Australia
