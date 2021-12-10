Industry super funds launch fresh campaign

Industry Super Australia has unveiled its latest advertising campaign, encouraging Australians to join one of its 13 member funds.

The industry group has launched the 'I'm with one' campaign will run on metro, regional and subscription television stations and digital TV and social media, as well as out of home, like on bus stops and billboards.

The television ad features a variety of people in a neighbourhood discussing their 'one' and the fact that about five million Australians are in an industry fund.

The campaign will generate greater community awareness of industry super funds, ISA said, with independent research showing 80% of Australians already recognise the symbol. The research also shows that they are more likely to trust a fund that carries it, ISA said.

"By acting collectively, the 13 funds that carry the symbol have cost effectively built the Industry SuperFunds brand into a household name," ISA said.

"The new campaign comes at an important time with recent government changes 'stapling' workers to a single super fund unless they choose otherwise. For those disengaged with super it could mean they are unknowingly lumped in a poor performing fund, which could cost them six figures from their final retirement savings."

It also follows the Your Future, Your Super performance test which two of the collective's funds failed. Industry Super Australia decided these funds would no longer be able to carry the diamond logo or participate in its marketing efforts.

Maritime Super ultimately withdrew from the collective and LUCRF Super moved to merge with AustralianSuper.