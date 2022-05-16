Industry pans early release superannuation policy

The Morrison government's re-election Hail Mary policy to allow early superannuation withdrawals to be used for house deposits has been widely condemned.

A joint media release between Scott Morrison, Michael Sukkar and Jane Hume boldly proclaimed that the government's new super scheme would unlock the great Australian dream of home ownership for thousands of first home buyers.

Under the new scheme, first home buyers would be able to invest up to 40% of their superannuation, up to a maximum of $50,000 to help with the purchase of their first home. When the home is sold, the amount invested is returned to their super as well as a share of any capital gains.

The government said this scheme would allow Australians to buy their first home sooner as it would slash the time taken to save for a deposit.

"Our plan makes it easier for first home buyers to save for a deposit, reducing the time people need to pay rent and also means a smaller mortgage with less debt and smaller repayments," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said.

"Super should be harnessed to support the aspiration of many thousands of families who want to buy a home."

Despite the government's enthusiasm for the housing affordability scheme, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA) said such a policy would be ineffective in improving housing affordability and would significantly impact the ability of Australians to have a dignified retirement.

In a report published in March 2021, ASFA found that none of the reviews of superannuation have recommended the early release of super for housing deposits.

This same report showed that the early release of superannuation for housing deposits was fundamentally inconsistent with the objective and central principles of superannuation. Moreover, it claimed that such measures would be ineffective in improving housing affordability and increasing rates of homeownership.

"The direct effect on the housing market of early release of superannuation for housing deposits is that increased purchasing power would be near fully capitalised into higher house prices, exacerbating the upswing of the current house price-credit cycle," the report read.

ASFA deputy chief executive Glen McCrea commented that the early release of superannuation for housing is not a panacea.

"It is not in line with the objectives of the system and will have long-term consequences for retirement incomes," McCrea said.

On a similar note, the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees (AIST) responded to the proposed government scheme saying that accessing super for first homes will drive up prices.

AIST chief executive Eva Scheerlink said: "Accessing your super early won't get you closer to your dream home or fix Australia's housing crisis. Using super as a deposit will drive up property prices, leaving Australians with higher debt and depleted retirement savings."

"First home buyers are being asked to choose between a home and saving for their retirement, they should be able to have both."

She added that Australians should be aware of the dangers of the Morrison government's proposal.